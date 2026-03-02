Fitness influencer shares 3 recipes for healthy Holi party: Protein thandai, dahi bhalla and mini paan kulfis
Indulge in thandai and kulfis loaded with protein and low-calorie dahi bhalla that has no added sugar by following these three recipes.
Holi 2026 is at the doorstep, and it is time to get the party started. The festival of colours is incomplete without special foods in keeping with the theme. However, the fitness enthusiasts among us who count their calories often have to stop themselves from indulging in this particular part of the festivities.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist answers 13 common questions about eating curd: Can it cause cough and cold?
To present a solution to this particular problem, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on March 2 and shared three recipes, one drink, one savoury, and one sweet, that are healthily indulgent and in keeping with the theme.
Protein thandai
It is difficult to imagine Holi without a glass of thandai in hand. Vanshika’s take on the classic festive drink is loaded with 18.5 grams of protein per serving, and just 221 calories.
Ingredients (serves 2):
- Almonds - 6
- Cashews - 5
- Roasted makhana - 15 to 20
- Poppy seeds - 2 tsp
- Fennel seeds - 1 tsp
- Black peppercorns - 4 pcs
- Green cardamom - 4 pods
- Cinnamon stick - 1
- Saffron - 3 to 4 strands
- Anjeer - 1/2 (depending on taste)
- Toned milk - 250 ml
- Warm water - 3 tbsp
- Protein (vanilla) - 1 scoop (Vanshika used Oziva Plant Protein)
Method of preparation:
- Soak the roasted makhanas in water for a few minutes
- Infuse the saffron in a little milk
- Blend the soaked makhanas with the saffron-infused milk, nuts, spices, vanilla protein powder and milk
- Serve chilled
Low-calorie dahi bhalla
The dahi bhalla recipe has 15 grams of protein and only 220 calories, making it a savoury indulgence at the party.
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 180 g Greek yoghurt
- 50 to 60 ml water
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ tsp aamchur
- ¼ tsp black salt
- ½ tsp jeera powder
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 2 tsp monkfruit extract
- 30 g makhana
- Boiling hot water
Toppings:
- 1 tbsp green chutney
- 1 tbsp imli chutney
- 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- Extra pinch chaat masala + red chilli powder
- Sev (optional)
Method of preparation:
- In a bowl, combine 180g Greek yoghurt, water, red chilli powder, aamchur, black salt, jeera powder, chaat masala, and monkfruit extract. Mix well until smooth and slightly thinner than raita.
- Roast 30 g makhana on medium flame until crispy. Immediately dip the hot makhana into boiling water and soak for four to five minutes until soft on all sides.
- Add softened makhana to the yoghurt mixture and let it soak for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Top with green chutney, imli chutney, pomegranate seeds, extra red chilli powder, sev and chaat masala.
Mini-paan kulfis
According to Vanshika, each mini-paan kulfi has only 45 calories, and is therefore the perfect sweet to bite into without derailing the diet.
Ingredients:
- Makhanas - 30 gm
- Melon seeds - 10 gm
- Cardamom pods - 2
- Cashews - 10
- Rolled oats - 15gm
- Low-fat milk - 300ml
- Paan leaves (medium) - 4
- Gulkand - 20gm
- Protein (vanilla) - 1 scoop (Vanshika used Oziva Plant Protein)
- Chopped almonds - 10gm
Method of preparation:
- Soak the makhanas, spices, seeds, nuts and oats in milk
- Blend the soaked mixture with paan leaves, gulkand and a scoop of vanilla protein powder
- Put the chopped almonds into the ice cream tray
- Pour the kulfi mixture on top
- Refrigerate overnight, serve chilled
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.