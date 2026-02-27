Gastroenterologist answers 13 common questions about eating curd: Can it cause cough and cold?

To remedy this situation, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam took to Instagram on February 27 and answered 13 questions about curd: its health benefits, ways to consume, and more. They are presented as follows.

Curd, or yoghurt, is a popular food in various parts of India and across the globe. As such, the food is the subject of many common notions which are not always scientifically accurate.

1. Is curd actually healthy? Yes, according to Dr Manickam. Curd is rich in probiotics, protein, calcium, and gut-friendly bacteria, which improve bot gut and overall health.

2. Does curd improve digestion? In most people, yes. Live cultures help balance the gut bacteria, noted Dr Manickam.

3. Does curd cause cough and cold? For most people, curd is not responsible for causing cough and cold. However, it can be an issue if an individual is personally sensitive to cold foods, cautioned Dr Manickam.

4. Is it okay to eat curd at night? If it suits an individual, it is perfectly alright to eat curd along with dinner. However, the gastroenterologist noted that the dinner time should not be later than 7pm.

5. Is curd better than milk? For digestion, curd is usually better than milk as it is easier on the gut for many people.

6. Does curd cause acidity? Curd usually helps to provide relief from acidity. However, very sour curd can trigger symptoms, cautioned Dr Manickam.

7. Is homemade curd better than packaged curd? According to Dr Manickam, homemade curd is usually better than packaged curd as it is a fresher culture with fewer additives.

8. How much curd can a person eat daily? For an average person, one cup of curd per day is a good amount, shared Dr Manickam.

9. Can diabetes patients eat curd? Plain, unsweetened curd is low glycemic and suitable for people with diabetes.

10. Does curd cause bloating? Curd rarely causes bloating, shared Dr Manickam. However, it is possible in case an individual is lactose intolerant.

11. Can one eat curd every day? Daily intake is perfectly fine for a person who tolerates dairy well, stated the gastroenterologist.

12. When is the best time to eat curd? According to Dr Manickam, the best time to eat curd is with meals, especially lunch. It pairs well with food and aids digestion.

13. Can one eat curd with fish? Curd can be paired with any protein, including fish, chicken and mutton.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.