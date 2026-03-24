Cardiovascular surgeon shares how smoking affects your bone health: ‘Causes bones to be weaker and more fragile’

Taking to Instagram on March 23, Dr London noted that while the danger of “lung cancer, heart attack, or stroke” is “very real,” smoking does yet another serious damage to our body.

When we think about the harmful effects of smoking, one often thinks of lung cancer or cardiovascular diseases. However, that is not the case, according to Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience.

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Smoking is injurious to health- only a rare soul has never come across this warning. And despite the ill effects of the habit being widely known, it remains a habit indulged in by many.

The effect of smoking on bone health Dr London warned that smoking makes the skeletal system weaker by reducing bone density, and thereby making an individual more vulnerable to injuries and fractures.

In his own words, “When most people think about smoking, you think about lung cancer, heart attack, or stroke. And these things are very real. But smoking also affects your bone health. It decreases bone density, which causes bones to be weaker and more fragile, which increases the risk of fracture.”

The surgeon further warned that individuals who smoke have twice the risk of suffering a hip fracture compared to those who do not.

Why does smoking impact bone health? “Smoking directly impacts the cells that create new bone,” stated Dr London.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, osteoblasts and osteoclasts are the cells that help bones to grow and develop. Osteoblasts form new bones and add growth to existing bone tissue, whereas osteoclasts dissolve old and damaged bone tissue so it can be replaced with new, healthier cells created by osteoblasts.

Smoking increases inflammation, noted Dr London, which increases the rate of breakdown of bones. It also affects the ability of the cells to absorb calcium, which is vital for maintaining bone strength and density.

However, he does note a silver lining, saying that the effect of smoking on bones is temporary and only happens as long as one continues the bad habit.

“The good news is that when you quit, you can actually reverse this process,” shared the cardiovascular surgeon, adding, “Quitting smoking is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart, your lungs, and your bones.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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