Can Bluetooth earphones cause brain tumours? Neurosurgeon explains whether Bluetooth radiation is harmful

Dr Rupa Juthani, a US-based neurosurgeon specialising in pituitary and skull base tumour surgery as well as Gamma Knife radiosurgery, is debunking the myth linking Bluetooth earphones to brain tumours . In an Instagram video shared on March 19, she highlights, “As a brain tumour surgeon who specialises in tumours that grow in and around nerves such as the hearing nerve (vestibular schwannomas), pituitary tumours, and brain cancers, I follow the science when it comes to Bluetooth headphones. Here are a few facts and updated data to support.”

Bluetooth earphones have become an inseparable part of daily life, with many people rarely stepping out without them. However, their growing popularity has also sparked concerns about radiation exposure, with some claiming that regular use could increase the risk of brain tumours. But how much of this is grounded in science, and how much is simply myth?

The evidence Dr Juthani highlights that there is no evidence to suggest that Bluetooth headphones increase the risk of brain or other tumours. She points to updated research that found no association between the two.

The neurosurgeon explains, “There is no evidence Bluetooth headphones increase the risk of brain or other tumors. This brain study was updated in 2022 and looks at 14 year data on nearly one million women showing no association with typical use.”

Radiation from Bluetooth earphones is not like other radiation According to Dr Juthani, Bluetooth headphones emit non-ionising radiation, which does not damage DNA in the way ionising radiation can. She explains, “Bluetooth devices emit non-ionising radiation. Unlike ionising radiation, this form of radiation does not cause the DNA damage which can lead to tumour formation.”

Holding a phone to your ear exposes to more radiation According to the neurosurgeon, holding your phone directly to your ear exposes you to higher levels of radiation compared to using earbuds. Radiation exposure is also higher when the phone is charging or during a call connection, so it’s advisable to keep the device away from your head during these times.

Dr Juthani explains, “Holding a phone to your ear exposes you to higher levels of radiation than earbuds. The times of highest radiation exposure from phones is during charging and at the time of placing a call, so if you are looking to minimise exposure, keep the phone at a distance during these periods.”

How to protect your hearing? Dr Juthani notes that the safest option for both exposure and hearing is to use your phone on speaker whenever possible. However, if that isn’t practical, using headphones is still a better choice than holding the phone directly against your ear.

She elaborates, “To protect your hearing, the safest thing to do is keep your phone on speaker when possible, but headphones are better than the phone directly on your ear. This study shows holding your phone to your ear causes changes to your hearing nerve that weren't seen with headphones. Use all technology as it is intended – remove when not in use, and store safely.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.