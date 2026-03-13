Rashid Latif takes sly dig at Pakistan for T20 World Cup debacle: ‘India’s DNA is to win trophies, our DNA is to lose’

India produced another commanding campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup, reaffirming their dominance in the shortest format by securing consecutive global titles. The team has handled the transition after the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with ease, as young players stepped up to fill the void. India’s emerging stars rose to the occasion, continuing the country’s golden run in ICC tournaments. They have now claimed three major trophies in a row - 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, and 2026 T20 World Cup, all in emphatic style. India have stamped their authority in the recent ICC events while Pakistan have crumled under presurre time and again. (PTI)

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif praised India’s consistency and dominance in recent tournaments, highlighting their ability to post massive totals regardless of setbacks. He credited their success to a decade of hard work and preparation, pointing to performances in recent ICC events and the Asia Cup as evidence of their strength.

“Even after losing the toss, they made 250 runs. Nobody will be able to catch them. They have not done this overnight; it is the result of their hard work over the last 10 years or so. See the last ICC events or the Asia Cup," Rashid Latif told reporters.

Meanwhile, since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan reached the final and finished as runners-up, the team’s fortunes have sharply declined. They faced early exits in the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Pakistan were eliminated at the Super 8 stage, continuing a disappointing run in major ICC tournaments and raising concerns over the team’s form and consistency on the global stage.

“India's DNA is playing the final and winning” Latif spoke candidly about the contrasting mindsets of India and Pakistan in major tournaments, highlighting how the teams approach high-pressure matches differently.

“India’s DNA is to win trophies, and our DNA is to lose even before the knockouts. Their DNA is playing the final and winning," he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer criticised the way some cricket boards manage player contracts, pointing out the importance of clear terms and conditions.

“Weaker boards do this. When you sign a contract, it has everything. Fines and rewards are also mentioned,” Rashid remarked.