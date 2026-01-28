Radiation oncologist explains what changes in different vaginal discharge colour mean: From pink to watery

Vaginal discharge is common and plays an important role in maintaining the vagina's natural balance, and also prevents infections by keeping tissues healthy. While discharge is normal, any changes in colour, smell, texture or amount may signal an underlying health issue. Period pain includes heaviness in the lower abdomen. (Shutterstock)

To understand the various ways abnormal changes show up in the vaginal discharge, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Lohith Reddy, consultant radiation oncologist, clinical lead - functional radiosurgery at HCG Hospitals, who explained what different changes in colour, smell, texture and volume may indicate.



Sharing clinical experience, the oncologist remarked, “As a radiation oncologist, I often see women diagnosed with cervical cancer at stages where the warning signs were present but overlooked. One of the most common and underestimated symptoms is persistent or unusual vaginal discharge.”



This sheds light on the importance of paying close attention to something that is otherwise widely regarded as normal. Dr Reddy reminded that while vaginal discharge is normal during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and hormonal shifts, persistent changes in colour, smell, texture, or volume should never be ignored.

Discharge colours One of the first indicators of a change is the colour of the discharge. Specific colours can point to serious underlying conditions and should ideally not be ignored.

Normal Dr Reddy revealed, “Normally, discharge is clear or whitish. Blood-stained, pink, brown, or watery discharge mixed with blood outside regular periods is particularly concerning.”

Infection Vaginal discharge is often the earliest sign of infection, and Dr Reddy cautioned that changes in colour can be an important indicator.

He elaborated, “Yellow, green, or grey discharge commonly suggests infection, but when it is persistent or does not respond to routine treatment, the cervix must be carefully evaluated.”