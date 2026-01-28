Radiation oncologist explains what changes in different vaginal discharge colour mean: From pink to watery
Find out about the various vaginal discharge variations, from colour to texture, which help in identifying problems, like infections or cervical cancer.
Vaginal discharge is common and plays an important role in maintaining the vagina's natural balance, and also prevents infections by keeping tissues healthy. While discharge is normal, any changes in colour, smell, texture or amount may signal an underlying health issue.
To understand the various ways abnormal changes show up in the vaginal discharge, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Lohith Reddy, consultant radiation oncologist, clinical lead - functional radiosurgery at HCG Hospitals, who explained what different changes in colour, smell, texture and volume may indicate.
Sharing clinical experience, the oncologist remarked, “As a radiation oncologist, I often see women diagnosed with cervical cancer at stages where the warning signs were present but overlooked. One of the most common and underestimated symptoms is persistent or unusual vaginal discharge.”
This sheds light on the importance of paying close attention to something that is otherwise widely regarded as normal. Dr Reddy reminded that while vaginal discharge is normal during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and hormonal shifts, persistent changes in colour, smell, texture, or volume should never be ignored.
Discharge colours
One of the first indicators of a change is the colour of the discharge. Specific colours can point to serious underlying conditions and should ideally not be ignored.
Normal
Dr Reddy revealed, “Normally, discharge is clear or whitish. Blood-stained, pink, brown, or watery discharge mixed with blood outside regular periods is particularly concerning.”
Infection
Vaginal discharge is often the earliest sign of infection, and Dr Reddy cautioned that changes in colour can be an important indicator.
He elaborated, “Yellow, green, or grey discharge commonly suggests infection, but when it is persistent or does not respond to routine treatment, the cervix must be carefully evaluated.”
Cervical cancer
Even in serious conditions such as cervical cancer, changes in vaginal discharge can be an early sign. Dr Reddy explained that cervical cancer-related discharge often appears as watery discharge tinged with blood, especially after sexual intercourse, between periods, or after menopause.
Smell
Healthy vaginal discharge has little or no odour. A strong, foul, or offensive smell, especially if persistent, is a red flag. Elaborating further on the symptom to observe, Dr Reddy said “In advanced cervical disease, tumour breakdown and secondary infection can produce a distinctly unpleasant odour. Unlike infections such as bacterial vaginosis, cancer-related discharge typically does not improve with standard medications.”
Texture
Now, beyond colour and smell, the texture of vaginal discharge can give essential clues about the hidden health issues.
The oncologist reminded that texture is equally important, even if it is lesser known. The most important warning sign is copious watery discharge.
He elaborated about the various textures, "Many women describe continuous leakage that feels unusually thin and may soak undergarments. Over time, this discharge may become sticky, purulent, or blood-tinged. Unlike normal cyclical discharge, cancer-related discharge is persistent and progressively worsening.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
