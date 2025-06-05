Blurred vision to eye stroke: Subtle signs in your eyes that could mean your BP is dangerously high

High blood pressure affects many parts of our body including our eyes. It is important to understand that high BP can have several negative effects on the eyes and can lead to serious vision complications. Doctor explains the frightening link between high blood pressure and eye damage.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anoop Mishra, Consultant Ophthalmology at Apollomedics Hospital in Lucknow, explained, “Acute rise in blood pressure causes reversible narrowing of blood vessels of the retina. It causes flame shaped haemorrhages, cotton wool spots which are small white superficial focii of retinal ischemia. In severe hypertension , yellow hard exudates can develop a star shape over the central portion of retina called macula.”

He cautioned, “Raised blood pressure can present with optic disc swelling and hemorrhages at the disc margins. It may cause blockage of retinal blood vessels causing lack of proper blood flow. It leads to an eye stroke like condition causing Retinal Vein or artery occlusion causing visual loss. It may cause no symptom until the condition has progressed extensively. Additionally, it may lead to reduced vision , headache or double vision. In most of the cases the hypertension is diagnosed when a person presents with visual disturbances.”

If one experiences sudden blurry vision or loss of central vision, it could be eye stroke. (Freepik)

Talking about the risk factors, Dr Anoop said, “Diet rich in high salt, obesity, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, family history and stress can be some of the reasons for increase or raised blood pressure.”

Diagnosis and examination:

Dr Anoop Mishra shared, “After vision check up, eye specialist will detect the condition by putting dilating drops in the eye, to look inside your eyes and will also conduct fundus examination to evaluates the interior surface of the eye.”

Further giving insights about impact of high blood pressure on eyes, Dr Anoop said, “Primary step for prevention is routine and timely blood pressure monitoring and treatment.”

Once blood pressure reaches about 180/110 mmHg, it is considered a medical emergency is known as a hypertensive crisis.(Shutterstock)

The goal of treatment of hypertensive retinopathy is to lower the blood pressure by medications and life style changes. Patients in hypertensive crisis should be referred to an emergency management of blood pressure.

Preventive tips:

Dr Anoop Mishra suggested lifestyle changes which include maintaining a normal weight, reducing salt intake, regular exercises, limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking. For those with family history of high blood pressure, it is recommended to monitor your blood pressure levels regularly.

The health expert concluded, “It is important to keep the blood pressure within the normal range and make sure to visit the doctor every year for proper health check up. Also, consulting with an eye expert is essential to assess and address any eye-related concerns.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.