Rose water to Aloe Vera gel: 7 top Ayurveda secrets to save your eyes from heatwave this summer

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 28, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Doctor reveals shocking eye problems you could face this summer, due to heatwaves, and suggests 7 Ayurvedic remedies to avoid them.

This year, the heatwave conditions have become a cause for concern as early as April, with temperatures rising above normal across many regions. Heatwaves are a common problem in India during the summer months—particularly from late April to June—and are more prominent in the northern, central and western parts of the country.

This summer heat could be silently damaging your vision: 7 Ayurveda remedies to protect yourself now.(Image by Unsplash)
This summer heat could be silently damaging your vision: 7 Ayurveda remedies to protect yourself now.(Image by Unsplash)

To stay safe during this time, it is essential to stay well-hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear light, breathable clothing. While most people focus on protecting their body, it is equally important to care for the eyes.

Heatwaves can lead to several eye issues such as irritation, dryness, redness, allergies and temporary vision discomfort.

Extreme summer has arrived early in most parts of the country as dangerously high temperatures have been recorded in many states like West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Extreme heat can take a toll on your eye health too with redness, itchiness and burning sensation becoming more common. (Image by Freepik)
Extreme summer has arrived early in most parts of the country as dangerously high temperatures have been recorded in many states like West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Extreme heat can take a toll on your eye health too with redness, itchiness and burning sensation becoming more common. (Image by Freepik)

Eye problems caused by heatwave

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director at Dr. Basu Eye Care Center, revealed the following issues related to eyes that are aggravated during summers:

  1. Dry eye – Due to excessive heat and lack of water, the moisture of the eyes starts to disappear.
  2. Irritation and redness in the eyes – The eyes become red and many people also feel burning sensation in the eyes.
  3. Photophobia (sensitivity to light) – Due to excessive sunlight, the eyes lose their ability to tolerate sunlight or bright light.
  4. Conjunctivitis (eye allergy or infection) – The risk of viral infection and bacterial infection in the eyes increases during summer days.
  5. Blurred vision – Sometimes, due to less consumption of water during summer days or due to excessive heat, the vision of the eyes can become blurred.

The ancient practice of Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilization of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. (Freepik)
The ancient practice of Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilization of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. (Freepik)

Ayurvedic remedies to protect eyes from heatwave

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu suggested the following Ayurvedic remedies to protect your eyes from heat wave:

  1. Triphala eye wash – Soaking Triphala powder in water overnight and washing the eyes with that water in the morning reduces dryness and irritation.
  2. Rose water – Use rose water to cool the eyes.
  3. Cool sandalwood paste – Making a paste of sandalwood powder and rose water and applying it on the forehead gives coolness to the eyes.
  4. Aloe Vera Gel – Applying aloe vera gel near the eyes provides relief from dryness and irritation.
  5. Ghrita Netra Tarpan – Netra Tarpan is a remedy in Ayurveda that provides nourishment and coolness to the eyes.
  6. Cucumber and Potli Compress – Placing cold cucumber slices on the eyes provides cooling effect.
  7. Take care of hydration – Drink coconut water, mango panna and sheetali sharbat so that the body remains hydrated.

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu said that due to extreme heat and lack of water, problems like irritation, dryness, redness and even blurred vision in the eyes increase. He advised, “In such a situation, staying hydrated to protect your eyes, wearing sunglasses in the sun and using Ayurvedic remedies like Triphala eye wash, rose water, aloe vera gel and Ayurvedic eye drops are beneficial for the eyes. This helps in protecting from heat and taking proper care of the eyes.”

Other preventive remedies to keep your eyes healthy

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu concluded, “To protect your eyes during summer, make sure you wear sunglasses, avoid excessive screen exposure and clean your eyes regularly. By adopting Ayurvedic remedies, you can cool and nourish your eyes in a natural way.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
