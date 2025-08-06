Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New to breastfeeding? Gynac shares 10 tips every new mother should know

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 07:55 pm IST

The gynaecologist suggested feeding the child on demand and focussing on a good latch, for managing the challenges of breastfeeding.

In the early days of new motherhood, breastfeeding can be little challenging. “While it is a natural process, it often requires patience, practice, and the right guidance,” said Dr. Krishnaveni Nayini, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Also read | 11 most common breastfeeding myths in Indian families busted: 'First milk is dirty and small breasts give little milk'

Breastfeeding can be hard if a baby doesn't latch or enough milk is not produced. (Freepik)
The gynaecologist further suggested 10 tips for new mothers that can help them address the initial challenges of breastfeeding.

1. Keep your baby close to you after birth

Rooming-in promotes hormonal responses that enhance milk production and bonding. Even after a C-section, skin-to-skin contact is usually possible and highly beneficial.

2. Begin within the golden hour

Feeding within the first hour after birth stimulates milk supply and fosters early attachment. This is one of the most important steps to ensure breastfeeding success.

3. Feed on demand

Allow your baby to feed whenever they show hunger cues rather than sticking to a strict schedule. Newborns may nurse 8–12 times in 24 hours, which helps establish supply.

4. Focus on a good latch

A correct latch minimises soreness and ensures effective milk transfer. Your baby’s mouth should cover more of the areola with the chin touching the breast.

Tips to address the initial challenges of breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)
5. Watch for signs of effective feeding

Adequate wet nappies, regular stools, steady weight gain, and audible swallowing during feeds are reassuring indicators of good feeding. Also read | Lactation expert says stress and anxiety can affect breastfeeding, shares why emotional support from family, friends mat

6. Stay hydrated and nourished

Breastfeeding increases fluid and calorie needs. Drink water regularly and eat balanced meals to support milk production and recovery.

7. Avoid teats, dummies, and early supplementation of solid food and other liquids

Introducing artificial nipples too soon can confuse your baby’s feeding pattern and reduce your milk supply. Exclusively breastfeeding in the early weeks ensures optimal supply.

8. Seek help early

Midwives, lactation consultants, and support groups can resolve small issues before they escalate.

9. Be patient and kind to yourself

Breastfeeding is a skill for both mother and baby. If frustration sets in, relax, set back and try again. Expressing milk for one feed and resuming at the next is perfectly fine. Also read | Breastfeeding 101: Best practices, benefits and overcoming challenges

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

