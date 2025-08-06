11 most common breastfeeding myths in Indian families busted: 'First milk is dirty and small breasts give little milk'

World Breastfeeding Week 2025: The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, meaning no other foods or liquids are provided, except for oral rehydration solution, or drops/syrups of vitamins, minerals, or medicines when necessary. While breastfeeding is a vital aspect of motherhood, it's often surrounded by myths that can cause confusion and stress for new mothers in Indian families. Also read | Breast care during breastfeeding: Gynaecologist shares hygiene tips and common mistakes to avoid Mothers need to follow proper diet to ensure they stay healthy for breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)

Breastfeeding myths vs science

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kirti Bendre, consultant gynaecologist, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre and Dr K Sandhya, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Apollo group of Hospitals, debunked some common myths about breastfeeding and revealed the truth.

Dr K Sandhya listed the 11 most common breastfeeding myths in India:

1) Giving sugar water, honey, or animal milk before starting the first breastfeeding – believed to bring a lifetime of good luck or sweetness to the newborn.

2) Discarding the first milk secretion – colostrum – as it is considered stale

3) Avoiding potatoes, brinjal, oily foods, citrus fruits, cold drinks and ice creams while breastfeeding – believed to cause gaseous distention and respiratory infections in the newborn.

4) To avoid breastfeeding if the mother has a fever, cough or cold – elders believe that the disease gets transmitted in breast milk.

5) To discard breast milk if the mother has not breastfed the baby for a few hours - it is believed that milk in the breast curdles if left without feeding.

6) Small breasts give little milk and vice versa.

7) Giving water in addition to breast milk – believed to hydrate the baby better.

8) It is hard to wean the baby if breastfeeding is continued beyond a year. Elders believe that such babies become clingers and become poor eaters.

9) To completely avoid medication while breastfeeding the baby – all medicines will enter the breast milk and harm the baby.

10) Avoid breastfeeding with sore nipples – baby might get infected.

11) Wash breast thoroughly before each breastfeed to avoid infections in the baby.

What Indian families get wrong about breastfeeding

Dr Bendre explained some of the most prevalent myths that she still hears from Indian families, particularly from older generations, and said, “There are a number of enduring myths that continue to impact breastfeeding in India. One widespread perception is that colostrum or the first milk is 'dirty' or 'too thick' and needs to be thrown away, when it is actually full of antibodies and crucial for the newborn's immunity.”

Speaking of other myths that need to be addressed, she said: “A common myth is that a crying baby always signifies that the mother's milk is not enough, leading to unwarranted formula supplementation. Some even hold the notion that mothers need to discontinue breastfeeding if they become ill, consume specific foods, or get pregnant again, none of which is supported by science. Another myth is that 'heavy' or 'fatty' foods stimulate milk production, as opposed to proper hydration and good nutrition.”

Dr Bendre also shared how breastfeeding myths influence the confidence and choices of new mothers. She said, “Such myths may critically erode a mother's confidence. Older relatives demanding formula feeding or doubting whether breastmilk is sufficient may lead new mothers to question their own bodies. Additional stress, compounded by hormonal changes and lack of sleep, can impact both milk production and mood. It contributes to early weaning even when the mother was eager and capable of breastfeeding. The stress of conforming to family beliefs rather than medical recommendations can be emotionally challenging for most women.”

Dr K Sandhya added, “Although the joy of motherhood begins the moment the mother hears her baby cry, the lifelong bonding begins when the mother breastfeeds her baby. Indian cultural practices regarding breastfeeding are largely mother-and-baby friendly. However, certain practices rooted in ignorance need to be addressed with scientific explanations, which would go a long way in making our society physically and emotionally healthy.”

She further said, “Cultural practices that deprive the baby of the first maternal feed - colostrum - which is packed with nutrients and antibodies, deprive the baby of good health and delay maternal bonding. Administering sugar water, honey, etc., causes the baby to become sick, and a sick newborn is a psychological nightmare to any new mother. It breaks the confidence of any mother who becomes wary of small things in raising the baby and the joy of motherhood remains dented forever.”

Breastfeeding during the first six months

What does science really have to say about the duration and frequency of breastfeeding during the first six months? According to Dr Bendre, “Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is advised by the World Health Organisation and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. No water, animal milk, or formula means no other fluids but breastmilk, which is nutritionally adequate for this period. Newborns nurse every 2–3 hours, and demand nursing (day and night) assists in establishing a proper supply. Breastfeeding thereafter, along with supplementary foods, should be done until two years or even more.”

Dr K Sandhya said, “Breastfeeding a baby when it demands a feed helps to maintain the baby's gut health and optimises weight gain. It also gives enough time for the mother to regain her energy to lactate. Exclusive breastfeeding has proven to prevent infectious disease and nutritional deficiencies and enhance the baby's emotional development.”

Myths about breast size and breastfeeding

“A wholesome, balanced, nutritional diet is required for a mother to rebuild her body after childbirth and maintain her health while breastfeeding. Food myths make the mother nutritionally exhausted, and taking care of the newborn turns from being a joy to a burden,” Dr K Sandhya said.

She explained, “Myths about breast size and breastfeeding make mothers with small breasts worry about adequate feeding to the child, and if mothers with big breasts do not give out adequate milk flow for whatever reason, it instils a sense of guilt and shame in them. Not all medications enter the breast milk. Safe antibiotics are prescribed to lactating mothers. Breastfeeding should not deter a mother from taking medication in case she falls ill.”

Is it true that some women don't produce enough milk?

Asked if some women actually 'do not make enough milk', or if this was also a myth, Dr Bendre said, “Where actual low milk supply does occur, it is much less prevalent than imagined. Frequently, the situation involves a compromised latch, inadequate feeding, or insufficient support instead of an actual physiological issue. With the guidance of trained lactation consultants and ongoing skin-to-skin contact, most mothers are able to develop sufficient supply. Unfortunately, misdirection and premature use of formula too often disrupts this natural process, generating a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

According to Dr K Sandhya, 'enough milk' depends on the baby's nutritional demand': “'Enough milk' is not a concern in situations where the baby suckles well or in a mother whose nipples are not retracted, and in situations where the mother's nutrition and hydration is taken good care of. However, 'lactational failure' is not a misconception. It is known to occur in women with hormonal dysfunction, breast glandular abnormality and with certain medications.”

She added, “Although this forms a small percentage of women, the implications are large. Formula feeds are a panacea in such conditions and should be encouraged only in such situations, as they ensure that the infant's nutritional needs are met. Emotional support should be given to the mother, as guilt leading to puerperal depression is commonly encountered in such circumstances.”

