Should you eat more during pregnancy? Dietician shares what eating for two really means

In pregnancy, it is commonly believed that a woman needs to 'eat for two.' It pushes the narrative towards eating more, which often topples into unhealthy overeating or binge eating in an attempt to nourish both the mother and the growing fetus but is doubling your intake really the right approach? Not quite.

Nutrition during pregnancy is more about quality than quantity. The saying ‘eat for two’ is not a free pass to give in to all your pregnancy cravings, especially when it comes to junk and processed foods.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avni Kaul, dietitian, nutritionist and Founder of Nutri Activania, shared the right approach to nutrition that supports both maternal health and foetal development.

Avni said, “Most people think that a pregnant woman should consume food for two, but that is not the case. As per the Nutrient Requirements for Indians given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) expert committee, a pregnant woman with normal weight and a sedentary lifestyle requires an additional 350 Kcal in the second and third trimesters. This additional calorie requirement can be easily fulfilled by adding a snack or meal providing 350 Kcal. Protein requirements increase by 8–10 grams in the second trimester and by 18–22 grams in the third trimester.”

The dietician further shared a detailed guide that covers all the essentials, from a trimester-wise plan to an overall nutritional breakdown:

First trimester

During the first trimester, the mother’s body is adjusting to the physiological and hormonal changes taking place and the nutritional needs are not increased as there is no significant increase in the size of the fetus during this time.

The focus during the first trimester should be more on improving the nutritional quality of the food rather than the quantity.

Second and third trimesters

Pregnancy diet has to be rich in quality, not quantity.(Shutterstock)

Calorie and protein requirements are increased during the second and third trimesters.

The additional calorie and protein requirements should be provided by nutrient-dense foods and not by foods providing empty calories.

To meet the increased nutritional requirements in the right manner, it is important to take care of the quantity, quality, diversity and frequency of foods.

To support the physiological changes, the requirement of some micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B 12, and calcium also increases, and thus their intake should also be increased.

Increase in these foods for taking care of all nutritional needs:

Cereals, whole grains and millets are a major source of energy. They are also a good source of fibre and may help in relieving the symptoms of constipation.

are a major source of energy. They are also a good source of fibre and may help in relieving the symptoms of constipation. Pulses and legumes are a good source of protein, and along with that, they also provide micronutrients and fibre.

are a good source of protein, and along with that, they also provide micronutrients and fibre. Nuts, oilseeds and seafoods are a good source of essential fatty acids.

are a good source of essential fatty acids. Include high-quality protein from milk, dairy products, fish, and meat .

. Combining cereals and pulses in a 3:1 ratio also improves protein quality.

also improves protein quality. Ensure adequate intake of minerals and vitamins by eating a wide variety of beans, seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits, and animal-based foods.

In case of non-vegetarians 250 – 300 gm marine fish, lean meat can be included twice a week as it is a source of complete protein.

Avoid high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt (HFSS) foods.

Recommended Consumption healthy pregnancy outcome (normal pregnancy)

The table given below gives the amount of different food groups that pregnant women should include in their diet to ensure the consumption of a balanced diet.

Food Group Amount (gm) Kcal Cereals & Millets 260 876 Pulses& Legumes 90 290 Vegetables, Roots & Tubers 200 70 Roots & Tubers 100 58 Green Leafy Vegetables 150 67 Fruits 150 80 Egg 50 74 Dairy 400 288 Nuts & Oilseeds 40 206 Cooking oil & Fats 20 180 Total Calories 2120

Source: ICMR – NIN Expert Committee, Dietary Guidelines for Indians - 2024

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.