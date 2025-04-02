Essential nutrients in single serving for pregnant women: Try these 3 smoothie recipes

During pregnancy, mothers need to consume nutrient rich foods for both her wellbeing and baby's development. Smoothies are one of the delicious options that have essentials like vitamins, minerals, proteins. Pregnant mothers should consume adequate nutrients to stay healthy.(SHVETS production)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avni Kual, Nutritionist and Dietician and founder of Nutriactivania, shared some smoothie recipes that are beneficial for pregnant women.

She added more on the diet for pregnant women and said," Pregnancy is a period during which the nutritional requirements are heightened to meet the needs of both the mother and the growing baby. In order to meet these needs, it is very important for the mother to consume a balanced diet to ensure that she and her child are getting all the required nutrients. Pregnancy is such a nutritionally demanding period that even certain nutrients are not provided in sufficient amounts by a balanced diet, for example, iron and folic acid supplements are given to pregnant women to meet their high demands because of increased red blood cell formation and haemoglobin synthesis. During pregnancy, ideally, additional nutrients should be obtained from nutrient-dense foods and not from foods providing empty calories."

Smoothies are one convenient way to meet multiple nutritional needs in a single serving, providing a balance of essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and hydration.

Here are the recipes Avni shared:

Chia pudding with granola and fruit

Ingredients:

250ml skim milk

1-2tsp chia seeds

30gms granola

100-150 gms apple/banana/strawberries/blueberries

Preparation Method

Pour 250ml milk and 1-2 tsp-soaked chia seeds into a jar and mix well.

Let it settle for 5-10 minutes, and then mix again until you see no clumping.

Cover the jar and store it in the fridge overnight or for at least 2 hours.

When you are ready to eat, top it with 100- 150 grams of chopped apple/banana/strawberries/blueberries and granola.

Enjoy cold.

Nutritional value: This pudding is a wholesome pudding as it consists of the goodness of milk, seeds, fruit and cereal. Milk is a good source of calcium and protein. One glass of milk provides approximately 8 gms protein and 300mg calcium, both of which help in the growth and development of the foetus. Fruits are a reliable source of micronutrients and provide fibre. Granola helps in meeting the carb requirement and also provides fibre. This pudding can be served as a mid-morning or evening snack. This will also help in satisfying any sweet cravings during pregnancy.

Oats smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup oats

1 cup apple or orange juice

1 medium banana

10 gms mixed seeds

Preparation Method:

Wash the oats and soak them in lukewarm water for 5-6 hours.

Now, strain the oats and add the fruit juice of your choice and also 1 cup of water.

Blend it completely until smooth.

Top with Banana and Mixed Seeds.

Serve the oats smoothie immediately.

Nutritional value: This fruit smoothie is a blend of oats, fruits and nuts. It is nourishing and refreshing. Oats are a good source of protein and fibre; they help in controlling blood sugar levels and are also beneficial for gut health. Fruits and fruit juices are an excellent source of micronutrients. They are a good source of vitamin C and other vitamins and minerals. Mixed seeds are a combination of different kinds of seeds, each having its own health benefits. For example, chia seeds and flax seeds are good sources of omega 3 fatty acids, sesame seeds are rich in calcium, etc. This smoothie is packed with nutrients required for the growth and development of the foetus. This can be served for breakfast or as a snack.

Date smoothie

Ingredients

Dates (khajoor) - 4 (seedless)

Milk- 250ml

1 Banana

Cinnamon powder (dalchini powder) - a pinch

Method

Put seedless dates in a blender.

Add 250ml milk and a pinch of cinnamon powder.

Blend to smooth milkshake. Serve dates milkshake garnished with a few chopped dates and a chopped banana.

Nutritional value: This smoothie is a blend of milk, dates and banana. Milk will help in meeting the increased protein and calcium requirements. Dates are good source of iron which is very crucial during pregnancy. They are also rich in fibre.Banana is a source of potassium and essential vitamins. This smoothie packed with protein and other essential vitamins and minerals can be included in breakfast or can be given as a nutritious snack.

