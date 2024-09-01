Kickstart your mornings: Try these wholesome smoothie recipes for a healthier start to your day

Start your day on a healthy note with delicious smoothie recipes! Smoothies offer a quick and convenient way to enjoy a nutritious meal—just blend your favourite ingredients, pour them into a glass, and you're ready to sip. However, be aware that not all smoothies are as healthy as they seem. Many pre-made options, including smoothie bowls, are often packed with excess sugar and fall short of essential nutrients like fibre, protein, and healthy fats that keep you satisfied. To make sure your smoothie is truly nourishing, explore these exciting and balanced recipes that are designed to boost your energy and support your health goals throughout the day. (Also read: Fuel your morning: 4 nutritious millet recipes for a healthy breakfast ) Packed with essential nutrients and delicious flavours, these smoothie recipes will help you stay energised and satisfied.(Shutterstock)

Banana Smoothie

Banana smoothie is perfect for a healthy, smooth and creamy breakfast.(freepik )

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup low-fat yogurt

¼ cup low-fat milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup walnut kernels + for garnishing

Method:

1. Peel and cut banana.

2. Blend banana with yogurt, milk, honey, walnuts and cardamom powder till smooth.

3. Serve immediately garnished with walnut kernels.

Apple Oatmeal Smoothie

Apple oatmeal smoothie is a yummy blend of taste and health.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 large Apples peeled and roughly chopped

4 cups Milk

½ Rolled oats

½ Vanilla essence

2 tablespoons Honey

as required Ice cubes

Method:

1. Combine milk and oats in a blender jar.

2. Add apples, vanilla essence, honey and a few ice cubes and blend till smooth.

3. Pour into individual glasses and serve chilled.

Berry Smoothie Bowl

A berry smoothie bowl is a vibrant, nutrient-packed blend of fresh berries, yogurt and your favourite toppings.(Pexels )

Ingredients:

8 ripe bananas

1 cup porridge oats

1 cup yogurt

2-3 medium boiled beetroot, peeled

1 cup mixed frozen berries (blueberry and strawberry)

4 tbsps honey

1 cup milk

For garnish

Granola as required

Fresh mixed berries as required

Slivered almonds as required

Soaked chia seeds as required

A few fresh mint leaves

Method:

1. Put the banana in a blender jar, add oats, and yogurt. Roughly chop the beetroot and add into the blender jar. Add berries, honey and milk. Blend till smooth.

2. Pour the smoothie into individual serving bowls. Garnish with granola, berries, almonds, chia seeds and mint leaves.

(All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)