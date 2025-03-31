Are dates 'health tonic'? Doctor says eating 2-3 dates a day can transform your body: Here's how

Eating 2-3 dates every day can have numerous health benefits. Rich in essential nutrients, dates are an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, magnesium. In an Instagram video on March 27, Dr Sam Watts, a trained clinical practitioner of Ayurveda, who has a PhD in cancer research from the University of Southampton, spoke about what happens to your body when you eat 2-3 dates every day. Also read | Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit? Want to know the health benefits of eating dates and why you eat them daily? Find out. (Freepik)

What are the health benefits of eating dates?

In the caption he wrote, “This is why we should all be making dates an integral part of our daily diet.” He said in the accompanying video: “In Ayurvedic medicine, dates are revered as one of the most important health tonic foods, and Western research validates that. It shows that if we regularly consume 2 to 3 dates a day, ideally in the morning, it gives us profound changes. They induce profound changes in the body.”

He added, “It is a simple dietary change for boosting our health and well-being, changing the physiology of our body in the direction of health. Eating 2-3 dates a day can pay dividends.”

Four benefits of having dates every day

1. Dr Sam Watts said, “They are brilliant for providing a steady supply of energy without any resulting energy crash. So, they work wonders for getting us going in the morning and increasing our vitality.”

2. “They are also brilliant for supporting heart health. The potassium and the antioxidants in dates have been proven to lower blood pressure and reduce the risks of many types of heart disease,” he added.

3. Dr Sam Watts said, “Contrary to popular belief, dates are also brilliant for our metabolic health because there is evidence to show that they actually lower and stabilise blood sugar rather than raising it and that is so important for optimising our metabolic well-being.”

4. “Last but not least, dates contain antioxidants that are proven to reduce inflammation in the brain and that is linked to a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and high levels of concentration, psychometric ability and memory,” he concluded.

What else to know about adding dates to your diet

According to a 2022 Healthline.com report, dates are high in fibre and antioxidants, and their nutritional benefits may support brain health and prevent disease. The potential brain-boosting properties of dates have been attributed to their content of antioxidants known to reduce inflammation, including flavonoids.

Per the report, the three most potent antioxidants in dates:

⦿ Flavonoids: Flavonoids are powerful antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and have been studied for their potential to reduce the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and certain types of cancer.

⦿ Carotenoids: Carotenoids are proven to promote heart health and may also reduce the risk of eye-related disorders, such as macular degeneration.

⦿ Phenolic acid: Known for their anti-inflammatory properties, phenolic acids may help lower the risk of cancer and heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.