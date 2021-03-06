Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

As an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily, dates are high in calories and easy to overeat in one sitting. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

However, being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Hence, it is important to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates.

Best time:

Dates don’t spike blood sugar quickly even though they are naturally high in sugar. Hence, 2 -4 dates can be eaten 30-60 minutes before a workout as they allow a steady stream of energy or fuel the body courtesy their slow-releasing carb.

Their fiber content ensures that one remains full for a long time and keep hunger pangs at back. So khajurs serve as the best health snack and can even be eaten before bedtime.

From helping in killing intestinal worms, to cleansing the vital organs and improving heart and liver health, dates should best be eaten early in the morning to benefit from their much needed boost of energy. While some studies have highlighted their health benefits in improving potency and working as an aphrodisiac, others have credited the antioxidants in dates for giving skin and hair a natural luster.

Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Worst time:

Avoid eating dates after meals if you have digestion issues since their high fiber content makes it difficult to digest small chain carbs and eventually leads to bloating. A sugar alcohol called sorbitol leads to excessive bowel movements and increases discomfort hence, dates should not be eaten if one is suffering from diarrhea or loose stools until the bowel movements have normalized.

Those having a food allergy from dates or have irritable bowel syndrome i.e. IBS or sensitivities should also skip eating dates due to their high fructose content. Apart from these conditions, anytime is a good time to eat dates and enjoy its health benefits.

