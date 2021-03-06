IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:50 PM IST

As an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily, dates are high in calories and easy to overeat in one sitting. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

However, being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Hence, it is important to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates.

Best time:

Dates don’t spike blood sugar quickly even though they are naturally high in sugar. Hence, 2 -4 dates can be eaten 30-60 minutes before a workout as they allow a steady stream of energy or fuel the body courtesy their slow-releasing carb.

Their fiber content ensures that one remains full for a long time and keep hunger pangs at back. So khajurs serve as the best health snack and can even be eaten before bedtime.

From helping in killing intestinal worms, to cleansing the vital organs and improving heart and liver health, dates should best be eaten early in the morning to benefit from their much needed boost of energy. While some studies have highlighted their health benefits in improving potency and working as an aphrodisiac, others have credited the antioxidants in dates for giving skin and hair a natural luster.

Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Worst time:

Avoid eating dates after meals if you have digestion issues since their high fiber content makes it difficult to digest small chain carbs and eventually leads to bloating. A sugar alcohol called sorbitol leads to excessive bowel movements and increases discomfort hence, dates should not be eaten if one is suffering from diarrhea or loose stools until the bowel movements have normalized.

Those having a food allergy from dates or have irritable bowel syndrome i.e. IBS or sensitivities should also skip eating dates due to their high fructose content. Apart from these conditions, anytime is a good time to eat dates and enjoy its health benefits.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dates fiber sugar healthy snacks healthy snacking snacks fitness healthy prediabetes diabetes alzheimer diabetic digestion insulin insulin resistance antioxidants inflammation bone health weight loss constipation diarrhea calories
Close
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif takes squats up a notch with resistance band in new fitness video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and shared never seen before images and videos with her fans. She also posted about her healthy breakfast and intense fitness routine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 lockdown linked to uptick in tobacco use: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A new study has found that pandemic-related anxiety, boredom, and irregular routines were cited as major drivers of increased nicotine and tobacco use during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
health

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Aditi Rao Hydari shows you how to do weight training without actually using weights in her latest fitness clip. Saying that this video is hilarious would be an understatement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
health

Study shows connection between face masks, dining out and Covid-19 cases

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • A study done in the USA showed that wearing masks can actually curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, dining at restaurants, both in open area and inside, can increase the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
health

Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 PM IST
A new study observed people following a vegan diet and discovered that they had lower ultrasound values compared to others which indicates poorer bone health
READ FULL STORY
Close
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
health

Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
A new study reveals that a precarious labour market may be shaping a poorer future for mental health of the young working population hence, future public health policies should address this problem in order to prevent long-term absenteeism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC will not need to be modified in order to protect against the Brazilian variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
health

Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Health apps have become a popular tool to track fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, and now another benefit of using digital applications has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
Natasa Stankovic shares new fitness video(Instagram/natasastankovic__ )
health

Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk(Instagram/rudy_willingham)
health

Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
Dwayne Johnson(Instagram)
health

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The megawatt actor and entrepreneur on balancing his time, keeping healthy, and the unexpected benefits of pandemic precautions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP