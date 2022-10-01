Ayurveda expert on rules to eat dates or khajoor, benefits, best time to eat

Dates or khajoor is fast becoming popular as a sugar substitute for fitness enthusiasts who are cutting on sugar to lose weight and avoid chronic diseases. With the ongoing fasting (Navratri) and festive season, and Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja round the corner, dates are even in more demand as they are an excellent way to sweeten desserts for diabetics. If you have a sweet tooth and often crave for sugary food, eating dates can satiate those cravings. (Also read: 9 amazing benefits of eating dates in winter season)

According to Ayurveda, dates are cooling and soothing in nature and provides strength. Dates or khajoor are high in fibre, a rich source of iron to help boost your haemoglobin levels and an instant energy booster. Eating dates is also said to reduce high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Dates are also high in magnesium and have anti-inflammatory properties which makes them an ideal choice for people with arthritis. Not to mention, they have plenty of vitamins, minerals, fibre, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, copper among others.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent post talks about the benefits of dates, the best time to eat and how to eat them.

Dr Bhavsar lists all the amazing health benefits of eating khajoor every day.

1. Prevents constipation: If you are struggling with your bowel movements, dates are an excellent addition as they are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre and relieve constipation.

2. Improves heart health: Dates are considered heart healthy and prevents heart attack risk in winters.

3. Helps regulate healthy cholesterol: Dates aid in reducing bad cholesterol.

4. Improves bone health: Dates are a storehouse of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, and magnesium all of which are good for your bone health.

5. Regulates blood pressure: Dates are known to manage your BP troubles too.

6. Enhances sexual power for both male and female.

8. Promotes brain health: Being anti-inflammatory food, dates help in preventing mental health and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's as they control inflammation in brain.

9. Relieves fatigue (weakness): They help you to regain your stamina.

10. Best for anaemia: Being rich in iron, dates can increase your haemoglobin levels.

11. Promotes healthy weight gain: Having 4 dates a day can aid in healthy weight gain.

12. Prevent hemorrhoids (piles): High-fibre dates can also help with piles.

13. Prevents inflammation: They also help in preventing many diseases and help with autoimmune disorders like arthritis.

14. Support healthy pregnancy: Being rich in iron, they must be included in pregnancy diet.

15. Best for your skin and hair.

BEST TIME TO HAVE DATES

Dr Bhavsar suggests the best timings to have dates for maximum health benefits.

- In morning on an empty stomach.

- As a mid-day snack.

- Whenever you crave sweet.

- At bedtime with ghee (for weight gain)

HOW MANY DATES YOU SHOULD HAVE

Dr Bhavsar says beginning with 2 is enough for everyone. For people who want to gain weight, they can have 4 daily (only if digestion is optimum).

WHY SHOULD WE SOAK DATES?

"Soaking removes tannins/phytic acid present in them making it easier for us to absorb the nutrients from them easily. Soaking also makes them laghu (easy to digest)," says Dr Bhavsar.

Dr Bhavsar says if one wants to absorb maximum nutrition from dates, then soaking them overnight for 8-10 hours before eating is a good idea.

DATES FOR CHILDREN

"Khajoor is best for enhancing the health and immunity of children. In people with low body weight, less haemoglobin (iron) and low immunity, giving one sweet date fruit per day is very useful. This can be continued for 2–3 months' time," says the Ayurveda expert.

"Always remember that dates aren't hot, rather extremely cooling and works best for all pitta disorders," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

