Dussehra date 2022: When is Dussehra in 2022? Know the date and puja time

Dussehra 2022: Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) during the month of Ashwin, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri festival. Also known as Vijayadashmi, the festival marks the triumph of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana who had abducted Sita. Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to celebrate the victory of good over evil and effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanada are burnt. As per another legend, on the day of Dussehra, Maa Durga killed Mahishasura after a long battle that lasted for more than nine days. On Vijayadashami, devotees also bid adieu to Maa Durga immersing her idol in a water body, hoping for her to come back again next year. (Also read: Navratri 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about this 9-day festival)

DUSSEHRA TIME AND DATE

This year Dussehra is being celebrated on October 5 this year concluding Navratri festival that began on September 26. The puja can be performed between 02:07 pm to 02:54 pm according to drikpanchang. The Durga Visarjan muhurat is from 6:16 am to 8:37 am.

DUSSEHRA CELEBRATION IN INDIA

In many parts of the country fairs are organised to celebrate the festival, huge processions of goddess Chamundeshwari (Maa Durga) are taken out, and effigies of Ravana are burnt on the final day of Ramlila - one of the highlights of Dussehra celebration.

WHAT IS RAM LILA?

Ram Lila, an enactment of Lord Rama's story is organised on all nine days of Navratri. Dussehra also signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities as each head of the Ravana symbolises one bad quality. Dussehra also signals preparation of one of the biggest festivals of Hindus which falls 20 days after Vijayadashami - Diwali, the day when Ram Chandra along with Sita Maiyya were given a warm welcome in Ayodhya after the former rescued the latter from the clutches of demon king Ravana.

