World Breastfeeding Week| Feed your baby wherever you want to, feel proud, not ashamed: Yuvika Chaudhary

As the world celebrates Breastfeeding Week, actor Yuvika Chaudhary talks her journey through motherhood, stigma surrounding breast feeding, challenges and more. “When my baby is cranky, not eating, or unwell, the only thing that calms her is breastfeeding,” she says, adding, “It’s not just food, it’s comfort, security, and love, all in one. And I feel proud to be able to give her that.” Yuvika Chaudhary with daughter Ikleen

Yuvika on her breastfeeding journey & struggles

Yuvika says she had no doubts about wanting to breastfeeds it was always the plan. “Even while I was pregnant, my focus was always on the baby more than myself. That’s what motherhood does to you. Yes, it hurts sometimes, especially when she bites—but it’s a phase. It’ll pass. And this connection you share through breastfeeding? It never comes back again,” shares Yuvika.

Adding how her journey wasn’t without struggle, as she recalls: “The first three months were horrible. I didn’t know how to do it, the milk wasn’t coming properly, and I was wracked with guilt.” The 42-year-old actor adds, “Everyone thinks it’ll come naturally, but for me, it didn’t. I tried everything—from using pumps to hand expression—and with time, I found my rhythm.” Today, Yuvika’s approach is instinctive. If her baby needs her while she’s out, she feeds without hesitation. “I don’t care who’s watching. It’s natural. It’s beautiful. Why should we hide it? If a man can urinate by the roadside without shame, why is breastfeeding still taboo?” she questions. “We need to normalize it. Not just in homes, but in workplaces and public spaces too.” She adds, how her family or her husband Prince Narula’s family have normalised breast feeding and that’s how it should be. “At my place, it’s completely normal, nobody’s ever told me to go to another room or hide while feeding. Even if guests are around or I’m sitting in the living room, I feed my baby right there. I’ve vlogged while breastfeeding, I’ve spoken to my mom mid-feed; it’s all very casual. And I feel that’s how it should be in society too. It starts with us—if we normalize it in our own homes, people around us will follow,” expresses Yuvika.

Why judge moms who don’t breastfeed?: Yuvika

Yuvika also raises questions towards people who judge mothers, who can’t or choose not to breastfeed. “If your body isn’t producing milk, it’s okay. You’re not answerable to anyone. Don’t feel ashamed. Everything in our body happens for a reason,” she emphasizes. “We, as women, need to stop judging each other. We are so powerful—we give life. Let’s support each other instead.”

For the actor balancing work and motherhood came with its own set of adjustments. “After three months, I resumed travel for shoots, but I always planned ahead—pumping and storing milk, keeping things ready,” she says. “And I’m so lucky—everywhere I’ve gone, people have welcomed me with my baby. I always tell them now, it’s not just me and my manager. I come with my whole team—my baby, my nanny, everyone.” The actor shares how she everyday is a learning process as she mentions how actor Neha Dhupia has been a great source of support and information in her journey. Yuvika shares, “Neha is like a sister to me. She helped me understand so much about breastfeeding, especially when I was struggling. Even now, every day is a learning process. There’s still so much I’m discovering, and Neha has been a huge part of that journey. This whole experience has opened up a completely new world for me.”

Yuvika on fighting unrealistic post pregnancy body image

Addressing the unrealistic body image expectations postpartum, Yuvika says, “People ask if I’m dieting. I’m not. I eat whenever I’m hungry. You burn so many calories while breastfeeding. I’ve actually lost weight faster without even going to the gym. But more than that, I focus on feeling healthy from within. What’s the point of being slim if you’re aching and unwell all the time?” She adds, “This phase won’t come back. And the bond we’ve built through breastfeeding? That’s for life. Feed your baby wherever you want to. Feel proud, not ashamed. This is your body, your child, your moment—own it unapologetically.”