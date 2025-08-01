Ishita Dutta Sheth on World Breastfeeding Week: There was never any pressure about breastfeeding

The last few months have been a whirlwind for actor Ishita Dutta Sheth, as she welcomed her daughter Veda with husband, actor Vatsal Sheth in June. With World Breastfeeding Week kicking off today, we caught up with Ishita, who is navigating motherhood a second time. Actor Ishita Dutta Sheth

Talking to us, Ishita notes that her experience with both her kids has been vastly different. “When Vaayu (her two-year-old son) was born, latching didn’t work that well. After six months of breastfeeding I shifted to formula milk. But with my second kid, I’ve been lactating quite a bit, to the extent of now donating milk to hospitals,” she says.

Breastfeeding can be a sensitive subject, with a common conception being that the natural way is better than baby formula. However, the 34-year-old states, “I was clear with my approach, if I was lactating enough and my baby latched, I would breastfeed. If not, I would express milk or switch to formula. There was never any confusion or pressure.” She goes on to assert that a mother shouldn’t be judged for the way she chooses to feed her child: “There are women who can’t breastfeed, and there are those who choose not to. I was formula-fed because my mom couldn’t breastfeed, and I’ve turned out fine. So why shame anyone? Whatever a mother chooses for her child is the best decision for them.”

She also goes on to address the stigma around breastfeeding in public. Ishita notes, “Breasts are still sexualised, and that’s why people stare at a woman breastfeeding in public; it’s uncomfortable. I wish I could feed my baby anywhere without thinking twice. No one tells you directly not to breastfeed, but the way people look at you can make you feel like you shouldn’t.”

However, the actor feels that there’s been a shift in perspective as more public figures speak about these issues. “Even 20 years ago, you’d never hear the words ‘breast’ or ‘period’ in public conversation. Our mums just accepted the pain. Now, at least we’re having these conversations, and that’s a start,” she shares.

“I’d love to live in a world where women don’t have to check for a private room before going out or feel uncomfortable feeding their hungry baby. But to reach that point, we need to normalise it,” she ends.