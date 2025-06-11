Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed second child: Baby girl ‘Completes our family in the most beautiful way’

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jun 11, 2025 09:39 PM IST

Actors Vatsal Sheth (44) and Ishita Dutta (34) welcomed their second child, a baby girl and shared the happy news with their fans in an Instagram post made late night Tuesday.

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their second child, a baby girl

Speaking to us, Vatsal gushes, “Ishita and I are ecstatic. It’s an indescribable feeling. Our daughter completes our family in the most beautiful way. We waited for this moment for long. Now that it has happened, it’s a little overwhelming. As young parents, we will redo our learning, but this phase is surely amazing.”

The couple, who became parents to their son Vaayu in July 2023, posted an adorable family picture straight from the hospital. Ishita wrote in the caption, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl (sic).”

The comments section of the heartfelt moment (left) is filled congratulations and heart emojis from friends, family, and fans. Actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Drashti Dhami, Gauahar Khan, Helly Shah, Kishwer Merchant, and Ridhima Pandit shared good wishes, blessings, and love

News / HTCity / Cinema / Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed second child: Baby girl ‘Completes our family in the most beautiful way’
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
