Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby girl, share first picture from hospital: ‘Our family is complete’

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are over the moon with joy. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, and announced the happy news to their fans through a sweet Instagram post. Also read: Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note for new mom Ishita Dutta on her birthday: 'Here's to a beautiful journey'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome second child

Late on Tuesday night, Ishita posted an adorable family picture, revealing the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Vatsal Sheth. The heartwarming photo shared by Ishita is straight from the hospital, capturing a precious moment with her husband Vatsal, their newborn baby girl, and their son Vaayu, who can't help but gaze lovingly at his little sister in Vatsal's arms.

In the picture, Ishita cradles her newborn baby girl in her arms, with a heart emoji thoughtfully placed over her face.

Sharing the images, Ishita wrote, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl”.

The moment Ishita's post went live, her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and well-wishers, all showering love and best wishes on the happy family.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was one of the first to pour in congratulations, followed by actor Ridhima Pandit, Suniel Shetty and Helly Shah.

More about the family

In February this year, Ishita and Vatsal announced that they are expecting again. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vatsal said, “As parents, we have discussed how to go about it as the second pregnancy will surely be quite different from the first. As a father, I will take care of my son and my wife, who needs special attention. Both of us have decided that once the baby arrives, I will take care of Vayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel”. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in 2023.