Vatsal Sheth on Ishita Dutta's second pregnancy: It came as a huge and happy surprise

Actor-couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are on cloud nine as they are expecting again. The couple, who are parents to their 19-month-old son Vayu, are excited about Ishita's second pregnancy. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

The elated father calls it a "blessing". He adds, “It came as a surprise, a very-very happy surprise. When Ishita told me about the pregnancy, I was like ‘Oh! Wow'. Samjh nahin aa raha tha. It was such big news for me as a father and once it registered, I was joyful."

Recalling the moment, he adds, “Ishita walked in to our room and told me the news. I remember, it was one of those days when Vayu was super cranky. We did take time to let the news sink in before we decided to let the world know that the newest member of our family is due in July.”

Sheth feels that the new baby will be the biggest surprise for their son. “As parents, we have discussed how to go about it as the second pregnancy will surely be quite different from the first. As a father, I will take care of my son and my wife, who needs special attention. Both of us have decided that once the baby arrives, I will take care of Vayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel.”

The couple is glad to have made their respective parents super happy too. “As of now, we both are completing our prior commitments. Ishita is wrapping a film and I am busy with my endorsements. So, for now, we have divided time as I am with my son, taking him to school and taking care of him as she is at work. I feel as new age parents we already know how to tackle life while giving quality time to each other.”