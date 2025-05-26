Prince Narula jokes about being kidnapped for ‘doosri shaadi’ with Yuvika Chaudhary months after daughter Ekleen's birth

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula have been married for seven years and recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter in October 2024. Now, in her latest vlog, Yuvika revealed that she and Prince got married for the second time after becoming parents. (Also Read: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding was a gorgeous affair. See inside pics, videos) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary register their marriage after welcoming their child.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's 'second marriage'

The vlog began with Yuvika getting ready in a beautiful red Anarkali suit, revealing that she was heading out for her and Prince’s 'doosri shaadi (second marriage). She shared, “It’s a very beautiful feeling.” Prince, on the other hand, opted for a casual look, wearing a T-shirt and shorts. Jokingly, he claimed he had been kidnapped and was being forced to get married.

At the Marriage Registrar's office, Yuvika’s brother and his wife gave their thumb impressions as witnesses, along with Prince’s friends. Yuvika’s sister-in-law was heard joking, “Ab jiju permanent phas chuke hai. Shaadi kisi bhi tarah kharij na ho jaye. Phasa hi liya hai. (Brother-in-law is stuck with you permanently now).”

After the couple completed their registration, Prince quipped, “I was very happy during our first marriage.” The two expressed their joy at finally registering their marriage after seven years, with Prince kissing Yuvika’s forehead before ending the vlog. Fans adored their chemistry. One comment read, “Prince was so happy, actually. His smile says it all.” Another wrote, “Beautiful moment. Prince loves you so much.” A third commented, “So cute.”

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s relationship

Prince and Yuvika first met during their stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss Season 9. They fell in love on the show. While Yuvika was evicted early, Prince went on to win the season. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Ekleen in October 2024.

Prince is currently seen as a gang leader in the reality game show MTV Roadies: Double Cross. He has made it to the finale with three contestants in his team. The other gang leaders this season include Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, and Elvish Yadav. The finale is set to air next week.