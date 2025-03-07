Yuvika Chaudhary breaks silence on divorce rumors with Prince Narula: 'I didn’t feel the need...’

In a recent interview, Yuvika revealed that she never felt compelled to clarify the state of her marriage to Prince, which is why she chose to ignore the rumours for so long.

Yuvika puts divorce rumours to rest

Yuvika addressed the separation rumours with Prince in an interview with ETimes, revealing that her husband was affected by all the murmurs around their personal life.

Asserting that all is well between Prince and her, Yuvika said, “This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn’t react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother’s house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people".

Talking about their bond, she added, “Every phase is different, from being friends to dating, getting married and now becoming parents. We have seen some fun days and some tough days. But as we keep moving forward, we realise that it has been an uplifting journey and only brought us closer”.

About the buzz

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June, 2024. That year in October, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen.

Rumours around trouble in their marriage soon after the delivery of the baby. Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration. Later, fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)".

The speculation grew louder after Prince Narula and Yuvika posted a special note for their daughter’s two-month birthday separately.

This year, Prince and Yuvika dismissed rumours of separation with a new Instagram post. Prince took to his Instagram account to share pictures of Lohri celebrations with his family, which featured Yuvika and their daughter.