Soha Ali Khan at 46 eats the same breakfast and lunch every day: But is this strict diet healthy and safe for you?

In an August 26 interview with Instant Bollywood, actor Soha Ali Khan opened up about her consistent eating habits, revealing that she consumes the same foods for breakfast and lunch daily. "Mera nashta hamesha ek hi hai (My breakfast is always the same)," she said. Soha Ali Khan follows a consistent and healthy eating habit, which plays a significant role in her fitness and overall well-being. Here's a glimpse into her daily diet.

Soha Ali Khan reveal her diet secrets

Soha Ali Khan explained that her 'staple breakfast' consists of gluten-free toast with avocado and a poached egg, which she said provides healthy fats and protein. Soha said she adds toast because she enjoys carbohydrates and not because it is a must for breakfast.

For lunch, the actor said she likes eating simple green vegetables like bottle gourd and ridge gourd, along with yellow dal, indicating she prefers eating the same healthy dishes and recipes rather than going for variety.

She said, “Even at lunch, I eat lauki, tori, and tinda. I like green vegetables and yellow dal. I can eat these every day.” Soha added that she doesn't get bored of eating the same food every day because she isn't a 'foodie' and becomes 'very loyal' to whatever healthy foods she enjoys.

Benefits and risks of mono diet

The mono diet, also known as the monotrophic diet, involves consuming only one type of food or food group for a set period. Celebrities like not only Soha, but also fashion designer Victoria Beckham and actor Anushka Sharma have followed this diet for staying in shape.

In a December 2024 interview with HT City, Dt Komal Malik, head dietician at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, broke down the pros and cons of mono diet.

She said, “One of the main benefits of a mono diet is that it is calorie-restricted, which can help with short-term weight loss... it simplifies meal planning, reduces stress about food, and gives your gut a break by processing fewer types of meals. It can also help identify food sensitivities or allergies that might be missed with a varied diet. It also removes the need to decide what to eat, which can reduce decision fatigue. Eating the same food for a while may help some people figure out what works best for their digestion or energy levels.”

However, this eating approach has its downsides too. According to Dt Malik, a mono diet can help with quick weight loss, but it’s not sustainable long-term. She said, “Since a mono diet is calorie-restricted, it often leads to nutrient deficiencies. This lack of variety can weaken the immune system, lower energy levels, and harm overall health. Most mono diets focus on just one food, like fruits or grains, which don’t provide all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.”

Ultimately, whether the celebrity-approved mono diet is worth the hype depends on your health goals and priorities. If you're considering this diet, consult a doctor or health expert to ensure it's safe and effective for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.