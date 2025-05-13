When Virat Kohli said he has 'no issue eating same food for 6 months, 3 times a day'; but is it really healthy?

Virat Kohli made headlines when he announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, ending his 14-year career in the format. He shared the news on his Instagram account, expressing gratitude for the experiences and lessons he'd gained from Test cricket. Whether on or off the field, the cricketer is known for his fitness. Also read | Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra's diets include high-protein meals; fitness coach explains why protein matters Virat Kohli keeps inspiring fitness enthusiasts with his diet and workout secrets. (Instagram/ Virat Kohli)

'The challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food'

In fact, he has often spoken about his commitment to healthy eating and fitness in many interviews and in his social media posts. Speaking to Star Sports in October 2024, Virat, who primarily follows a vegetarian diet focused on whole, unprocessed foods and plant-based protein, shared details of his strict diet. He said: “The challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food. Everyone can go to the gym and work hard; there is no preference as such.”

He added: “With food, it is very different because you have tastebuds, and they are linked to your mind wanting something and not wanting something. So, if you can persevere there… that is something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next 6 months, like 3 times a day; I have no issue at all.”

Is eating same food daily good for your health?

Eating the same meals, doing the same workouts, and going to bed at the same time — are these healthy habits, and should you follow them, too? Online fitness coach Dan Go shared in an Instagram post on April 20 that establishing consistent routines, eating at similar times, and consuming similar meals can help regulate your appetite and metabolism.

Dan said, “Eating the same meals every day is a low-key weight loss hack. Eating the same meals, doing the same workouts, going to bed at the same time: getting fit is about doing the boring things consistently. The same things that make you look good (exercise, sleep, nutrition, mindset) are the the same things that make you feel good. Instead of chasing weight loss, chase good habits: eating at similar times, eating similar meals every day, waking up and sleeping at the same times, getting stronger using the same workouts.”

Dan also shared a ‘great rule for eating’: “No meals after 6 pm. We need boundaries, and most bad diet decisions come at night. This also benefits your digestion and circadian rhythm.” He added, “The older you get, the more you realise the value of simple things like going to sleep early, eating similar meals, having an exercise routine, long walks in nature, and drinking water. They are not boring; they make life fuller.”

Check out his post:

What are the pros and cons?

In a December 2025 interview with HT City, Dt. Komal Malik, head dietician at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, said: “The monotrophic diet, or 'mono diet,' is a simple way of eating where you consume just one type of food or a small selection of similar foods for a certain period to lose weight… one of the main benefits of a mono diet is that it is calorie-restricted, which can help with short-term weight loss.”

She added, ‘it simplifies meal planning, reduces stress about food, and gives your gut a break by processing fewer types of meals, and can also help identify food sensitivities or allergies that might be missed with a varied diet’.

However, Dt. Malik warned that while a mono diet can help with quick weight loss, it’s not sustainable long-term. She said, “Since a mono diet is calorie-restricted, it often leads to nutrient deficiencies. This lack of variety can weaken the immune system, lower energy levels, and harm overall health. Most mono diets focus on just one food, like fruits or grains, which don’t provide all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.