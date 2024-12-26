Mono diet: Is this celebrity-approved trend worth the hype?

Victoria Beckham recently shared in an interview with the UK Telegraph that she has eaten the same meal—grilled fish and steamed vegetables—for 25 years. Similarly, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma revealed in an interview with Slurp that she occasionally follows this kind of diet. These celebrity stories have made this diet a hot topic. To learn more, we asked experts about the celeb-approved monotrophic diet. "The monotrophic diet, or 'mono diet,' is a simple way of eating where you consume just one type of food or a small selection of similar foods for a certain period to lose weight," says Dt. Komal Malik, Head Dietician at Asian Hospital, Faridabad

What is the monotrophic diet?

"The monotrophic diet, or 'mono diet,' is a simple way of eating where you consume just one type of food or a small selection of similar foods for a certain period to lose weight," says Dt. Komal Malik, Head Dietician at Asian Hospital, Faridabad. Celebrities like Beckham and Sharma often choose this diet because it’s easy to follow and reduces the effort of meal planning.

The diet is popular among those trying to lose weight because it focuses on one meal or food group. "One of the main benefits of a mono diet is that it is calorie-restricted, which can help with short-term weight loss," adds Dt. Malik. It can also help people discover which foods suit their bodies best by limiting variety.

The perks

The monotrophic diet is easy to follow and helps cut down calorie intake quickly. Dt. Malik explains, “It simplifies meal planning, reduces stress about food, and gives your gut a break by processing fewer types of meals. It can also help identify food sensitivities or allergies that might be missed with a varied diet.”

“It also removes the need to decide what to eat, which can reduce decision fatigue. Eating the same food for a while may help some people figure out what works best for their digestion or energy levels," she continues. However, this approach has its downsides too.

The risks of a ‘mono’ diet

Dt. Malik warns that while a mono diet can help with quick weight loss, it’s not sustainable long-term. "Since a mono diet is calorie-restricted, it often leads to nutrient deficiencies," she says. “This lack of variety can weaken the immune system, lower energy levels, and harm overall health. Most mono diets focus on just one food, like fruits or grains, which don’t provide all the vitamins and minerals your body needs."

Eating the same food repeatedly can also affect digestion and metabolism. "It can make digestion less efficient and even cause food intolerances. Over time, the body may struggle to process that food properly, leading to digestive problems," adds Dt. Debjani Banerjee, Incharge of Dietetics at PSRI Hospital.

Clinical dietician Garima Goyal further explains, “A varied diet promotes a healthy gut microbiome. A mono diet reduces the diversity of nutrients needed to support diverse gut bacteria, leading to potential digestive issues and weakened immunity.”

Things to consider

The monotrophic diet may work for some people, especially under the guidance of a healthcare professional. However, Dt. Banerjee warna, "A diet with little variety can do more harm than good. If someone wants to try a mono diet, it should only be done with strict supervision."

“This diet isn’t suitable for everyone, particularly those with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. If you want to try a mono diet, choose nutrient-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, or whole grains. Make sure to stay hydrated and consider supplements if needed,” says Goyal.

For long-term health, a balanced and varied diet is still the best choice. As Dt. Malik sums up, "The body needs a variety of nutrients to function well, which a mono diet can’t provide over time."

