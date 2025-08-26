Soha Ali Khan tries ghee coffee for the first time, says 'It is not for everyone'

From Rakul Preet Singh to Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora, several Bollywood stars have tried the ghee coffee trend, and now Soha Ali Khan has joined the list. While coffee is already a morning staple for many, adding a teaspoon of ghee to your daily cup is the a wellness experiment that has garnered attention. Celebrities seem to swear by its benefits, calling it a perfect drink to boost metabolism and a natural way to energise the body. But is it really the 'magic drink' people claim it to be? Soha, a fitness aficionado herself, recently tried ghee coffee for the first time and shared an honest take. While she acknowledges its health benefits, she also reminded everyone that “it is not for everyone” and may even cause side effects. So, who should actually avoid this drink? Let us find out. Soha Ali Khan tries ghee coffee, and shares her verdict!(Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan)

What is ghee coffee and why is it trending?

Also known as bulletproof coffee, ghee coffee is made by blending brewed coffee with a teaspoon (or more) of ghee. It is popular for its incredible health benefits like sustained energy, improved focus, and a healthy gut, thanks to the presence of healthy fats like butyric acid. Many people turn to it as a morning drink or part of an intermittent fasting routine.

Soha addressed this in an Instagram reel

“Do you want to try ghee coffee? So for the longest time in the attempt to be healthy, I thought that I should avoid ghee from my diet. I now understand that there are good fats, there are healthy fats, and ghee, according to Malaika (Arora) and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who were on my podcast, both of them said it is a superfood.”

Soha tries ghee coffee and shares an honest review

In her Instagram reel dated August 26, Soha can be seen stirring a spoonful of ghee into her coffee for the first time. While she was curious, she did not jump in blindly. Her caption read: “I know, I know ... I'm late to the bulletproof coffee party ... honestly it’s a miracle I showed up at all! So not every trend is meant for you. Before you put ghee in your coffee (maybe before you have coffee at all for some) look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body…”

She added, “So I am going to try a teaspoon of ghee in my coffee, not because it's trendy, but because I want to try it. I think it might be good for me.”

Ghee coffee is very easy to prepare at home.(Adobe Stock)

Ghee coffee is not for everyone: Here’s why

While Soha acknowledged the benefits, she was equally mindful of the downsides.

“But I'm told it's not for everyone, especially if you have sensitive stomachs or acid reflux, it can trigger acidity. And I do want to underline, it is not a magic detox drink and the benefits will really depend on your whole diet. Listen to your body and don't listen to trends and then decide." Soha’s advice reminds us to be aware when we try to follow a trend. Just because something is in trend does not mean it is for you and healthy!

Who should avoid ghee coffee?

“People with a sensitive stomach, acid reflux, or gallbladder issues should approach ghee coffee with caution. The added fat can feel heavy and may trigger digestive discomfort if your body is not used to it,” dietician Gauri Anand tells Health Shots. Always consult a healthcare professional before making any major changes to your diet.

How much ghee coffee can you have in a day?

Like any health trend, moderation is key. While ghee coffee may help boost energy, support gut health, and keep you full longer, overdoing it can backfire.

Start with 1 teaspoon of ghee per cup of coffee. Do not exceed 2 tablespoons of ghee per day, especially if you are new to high-fat diets.

Interestingly, ghee coffee may benefit those with constipation. According to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, butyric acid, a component of ghee, helps reduce inflammation and supports intestinal barrier function, which can improve gut health. Still, results vary person to person, so pay attention to how your body responds to ghee coffee.