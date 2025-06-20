6 reasons why you should try ghee coffee to promote digestion, weight loss and more

Scroll through your phone these days, and you will end up finding a new health trend. One drink that has been getting a lot of buzz lately is ghee coffee. From nutritionists to celebrities, everyone seems to be raving about it, sharing posts about 'ghee coffee' or even 'ghee tea,' calling it an Ayurvedic remedy or something they grew up drinking. But have you tried it yet? If not, maybe it is time! You might be surprised to know that this simple drink could help boost your metabolism, support heart health, and even ease period pain. Find out what makes ghee coffee more than just a trendy beverage. These are the reasons why you should drink ghee coffee.(Adobe Stock)

What is ghee coffee?

Ghee coffee, also known as bulletproof coffee, is a blend of black coffee and ghee (clarified butter). It is a creamy, rich drink that is often enjoyed in the morning. Ghee adds healthy fats to the coffee, which can provide steady energy, improve focus, and keep you feeling full for longer. It is popular in low-carb and Ayurvedic diets.

What are the benefits of ghee in coffee?

Here are 6 health benefits of adding ghee in coffee and drinking it every day:

Packed with essential nutrients

Not all fats are bad for you. “Ghee is rich in healthy fats like omega-3, 6, and 9, and it is a natural source of vitamins A, E, and K. Coffee, on the other hand, is loaded with caffeine, cafestol, kahweol, and chlorogenic acid, all known to support immune health,” says nutritionist Vidhi Chawla. A study published in Trends in Food Science & Technology highlights the benefits of coffee for strengthening the immune system.

2. Promotes digestion

If you believe that drinking coffee on an empty stomach causes acidity, try black coffee with ghee to get rid of it. Thanks to the butyric acid found in ghee, it can support healthy digestion and reduce inflammation in the gut. Ghee coffee is especially helpful for people who often feel bloated.

3. Improves cholesterol levels

Combining black coffee with ghee may support heart health. Ghee helps reduce inflammation and balance cholesterol. In fact, a study published in the Ochsner Journal shows that coffee can reduce the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol levels.

4. Helps with period pain

Ghee contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may reduce the intensity of menstrual cramps. “It can also help boost energy and support hormonal balance to support a healthy period cycle,” explains Chawla.

5. Curbs appetite

Drinking ghee coffee in the morning can help keep hunger and cravings in check. The healthy fats make you feel full longer, so you are less likely to snack unnecessarily. This can support healthy weight management.

6. Keeps you energetic

Coffee is known to give you a quick energy boost. However, the fats in ghee slow down caffeine absorption, giving you steady energy without the crash. A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition links this sustained release of energy is because of the combination of fats with caffeine. You will feel less lethargic.

Are there any side effects of drinking black coffee with ghee?

This bullet coffee or ghee coffee can be enjoyed daily, but make sure you do not overdo it. Ghee is rich in saturated fats, so having too much may lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, or excess calorie intake. “People with heart conditions or high cholesterol should be especially cautious,” warns Chawla. Also, drinking too many cups of coffee a day can increase your caffeine intake, which might cause digestive discomfort or other issues. So, stick to one or two cups of black coffee with ghee a day.

How to make ghee coffee at home?

Take a saucepan and add 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of coffee (add more coffee if you like it stronger).

Let it simmer gently, but do not let it boil.

Add 1 teaspoon of ghee to the hot coffee and let it cook for 2 more minutes.

Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before blending.

Pour the coffee into a blender (or use a hand blender).

You can add milk if you like, or skip it to keep it black.

Blend for 15–20 seconds until it is smooth and creamy.

Pour into a cup and enjoy while it is warm.

NOTE: Do not over-blend as too much blending will separate the fat.

When to drink ghee coffee or bullet coffee?

“For best results, drink ghee coffee in the morning on an empty stomach,” suggests Chawla. This helps kickstart your metabolism, supports digestion, and provides steady energy throughout the day. In fact, it is a great alternative to your sugary drinks like orange juice or tea in the morning.