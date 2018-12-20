HT Palate Fest: How to make the perfect orange and green salad, reveals Aditi Govtrikar
Hindustan Times Palate Fest: Dr Aditi Govtrikar’s healthy salad recipe takes no time to put together -- there’s no cooking required -- and you probably already have many of the ingredients on hand.HT Palate Fest 2018 Updated: Dec 20, 2018 16:36 IST
Love salad? Great. Model-actor Dr Aditi Govitrikar shared an easy-to-make and healthy salad recipe at Hindustan Times Palate Fest. At Nehru Park in New Delhi -- the venue for Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018, between December 14-16 -- food lovers not only rubbed shoulders with chefs and food personalities, such as, Dr Aditi Govtrikar, but also tasted some amazing food at demos and grand tastings. If you could not make it to Aditi’s masterclass on Sunday, do yourself a favour by checking out her orange and green salad that makes healthy eating a breeze. This salad takes no time to put together -- there’s no cooking required -- and you probably already have many of the ingredients on hand. You can make take this hearty salad on the go or add to your next family meal to ensure you and your loved one’s are getting enough veggies.
@aditigovitrikar cooks up a quick and healthy meal combining fresh vegetables with Veeba sauces at #HTPalateFest #Eathealthy #HealthyBinging #FoodFest #healthy #Veeba pic.twitter.com/KgvMcbTsIe— HT Palate Fest (@PalateFest) December 19, 2018
Ingredients
Green mix - Arugula and baby spinach leaves
Berries - strawberry, cranberries( packed)
Orange pieces
Grapefruit
Pine nuts
Shaving of almonds and pieces of walnut (you can use caramelised version)
Parmesan cheese or blue cheese
Method
Wash all greens thoroughly in drinking water. Use salad spinner to rinse water off. Shred with hand. In a large glass bowl mix the greens, with chopped strawberry, cranberries, orange pieces and grapefruit. Add orange sesame dressing. Add nuts and mix. Garnish with grated Parmesan or blue cheese crumble.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:34 IST