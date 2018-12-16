Hindustan Times Palate Fest: Don’t miss this apple paratha recipe by chef Harpal

If you want a homemade dessert but you don’t want it to take too long, that’s where chef Harpal’s innovative apple paratha recipe from Hindustan Times Palate Fest comes in. It requires less than 10 easily-available ingredients, so you can fuel your sugar fix ASAP. At Nehru Park in New Delhi -- the venue for Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018, between December 14-16 -- food lovers not only rubbed shoulders with chefs and food personalities, such as, chef Harpal, but also tasted some amazing food at demos and grand tastings. If you could not make it to chef Harpal’s masterclass on Friday, do the next best thing: Try his decadent apple paratha recipe, perfect for adding a delicious end to any meal.

The 'cinnabon' parantha made by Chef @harpalsokhi at #HTPalateFest during his masterclass. The parantha was served with rabdi. pic.twitter.com/NxfugHObwm — HT Life&Style (@htlifeandstyle) December 16, 2018

Ingredient

Apples peeled and grated - 2

Brown sugar - 1 tbsp

Raisins - 1 tbsp

Cinnamon powder - 1 tsp

Whole wheat flour - 1 cups + for dusting

Ghee for cooking

Saltto taste

Rabadi - 1 Cup

Method

Peel and grate the apple. Heat ½ tbsp of ghee in a pan, add grated apple, mix well and sauté till apple is dry completely. Remove in bowl and keep it aside. Take a mixing bowl; add flour, salt and 1 tsp of ghee, mix well. Add sufficient water and make soft dough. Divide the dough in equal size portion and shape into balls. Roll out each ball into a thin, six to seven-inch round roti. Brush the entire surface of each roti with melted ghee and dust with flour. Put grated apple, brown sugar, raisins and cinnamon powder all over the roti and shape into roll. Then Roll up into a spiral. Press between your palms and set aside for 2-3 min. Roll out lightly into a six-inch parantha. Similarly make the rest of the paratha. Heat a tawa and shallow fry the parantha with ghee from both sides till golden in colour. Remove in serving plate and serve hot with rabadi.

