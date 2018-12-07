Palate 2018 schedule: Food lovers, here’s why this festival should be on your radar

December 14-16 marks the annual Hindustan Times Palate Fest, where foodies and music lovers alike can flock to eat like royalty, rub shoulders with chefs and food personalities, as well as, soak in some amazing music. Dinners, demos, and grand tastings will take place at the PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, 12pm onwards. So, if you wish to catch up with chefs, such as, Saransh Goila, and celebrities, such as, actor Taapsee Pannu, spot new food trends, and sample some new food products, you should not miss HT Palate Fest 2018. Still scratching your head? Here’s a schedule of the Hindustan Times Palate Fest to convince you that the event needs to be on your radar:

Friday, December 14

12:00 - 6:00 pm: No sessions

6:00 - 7:00 pm: Masterclass by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

8:15 - 9:45 pm: Live performance by Tarkash Band

Saturday, December 15

12:00 - 2:00 pm: No sessions

2:00 - 3:00 pm: Masterchef class by chef Saransh Goila

3:00 - 4:00 pm: Chef hunt by ITC Aashirwaad Atta

4:15 - 5:30 pm: A session with actor Taapsee Pannu, where she talks about Bollywood, food and fitness

5:30 - 6:15 pm: Masterclass with chef Nishant Chaubey

6:15 - 7:00 pm: Masterclass with chef Gautam Chaudhary

7:00 - 8:30 pm: Live performance by Tulsi Kumar

8:45 - 10:00 pm: Live performance by DJ NYK

Sunday, December 16

12:00 - 1:00 pm: No sessions

1:00 - 2:00 pm: Masterchef class by chef Saransh Goila

2:00 - 3:00 pm: Chef hunt by Mother Dairy

3:00 - 4:00 pm: Masterclass with model-actor Dr Aditi Govitrikar

4:00 - 5:00 pm: Chef hunt by California Walnuts

5:30 - 6:30 pm: Masterclass with chef Sabyasachi

6:45 - 8:00 pm: Live performance by Jasmine Sandlas

8:00 - 9:15 pm: Live performance by Daler Mehndi

9:25 - 10:00 pm: Live performance by DJ Sumit Sethi

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 18:27 IST