Throwback: Significant highlights from the Hindustan Times Palate Fest last year

The Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018 shall take place from December 14-16 at the PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, featuring a diverse range of restaurants and expert chefs in a space that shall house over 75 stalls. The three day gastronomic journey shall have world class chefs, live music performances and more.

Last year, the Palate Fest was a potent combination of music, food and fun with a range of Bollywood celebrities, chefs, singers, illusionists and food stalls which made sure all the attendees had a gala time.

Here are a few highlights from the Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2017:

1. Chef Ranveer Brar held a demo class and interacted with the audience members on the first day.

2. The fashion-oriented discussion had FDCI president Sunil Sethi and designers JJ Valaya and Rina Dhaka talk about the evolution and future of designer menswear in India.

3. The session with Yami Gautam focussed on changing role of women in Indian cinema. The actor didn’t mind praising fellow actor Anushka Sharma, on her taking over the role of a producer for the upcoming movie Phillauri.

4. Chef Vikas Khanna spoke about food, recipes and his journey and was at his charming best.

The three-day Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018 will provide an unforgettable culinary experience. (Prabhas Roy/HT Photo)

5. Shilpa Shetty kept the audience entertained during the celebrity session with her and spoke on various topics such as health, yoga, food and her new recipe book.

6. Illusionist Neel Madhav kept the audience’s attention captive while performing magic tricks and playing various mind games with them.

7. And ofcourse, with food stalls serving almost every cuisine you could think of, the attendees were spoilt for choice. Among the restaurants which were part of the fest were Al Yusuf, Amara, Amy’s Bakehouse, Baking Bad, Bun Intended, Dimsum Vs. Sushi and many more.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:46 IST