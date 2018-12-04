HT Palate Fest 2018: Celebrity chefs, music and more at this three-day food fest in Delhi

The actor writer Bridger Winegar had once famously said- “Snack time heals all wounds.” And that is exactly what shall happen during the much awaited Hindustan Times Palate Fest, which is back with exclusive restaurants, world class chefs and live performances.

The three-day gastronomic adventure shall bring together a diverse range of restaurants and expert chefs in a space that shall have over 75 stalls. India’s largest food and music festival shall take place from December 14-16 at the PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

Daler Mahendi, Jasmine Sandlas and Tulsi Kumar shall deliver power packed performances while DJ Sumit Sethi and DJ NYK shall make the crowds groove to their tunes during the duration of the three day music and food fest.

Pork chops in the making at the stall of Dragon Wagon at the HT Palate Fest 2017. (AMAL KS /HT PHOTO)

There will be masterclass sessions by Chef Harpal Singh, Saransh Goila, Nishant Choubey, Vicky Ratnani and Aditi Govitrikar, who shall also dole out some secrets on how to make lip smacking recipes. And watch out for actor Tapsee Pannu who shall also be part of the festivities.

Attendees will be spoilt for choice with the range of restaurants that shall be at their service, such as Amys Café, Punjab Grill, Vibe by The Lalit, Big Wong, Baking Bad, Baba Rolls, The Great Kebab Factory, Bombay Brasserie, Taj, Wok to Walk, Brooklyn Bakery and many more.

The Hindustan Times Palate Fest had won two awards at INMA Global Media Awards 2018 and was selected from 830 entries worldwide at Washington DC.

Last year had seen renowned chefs Ranveer Brar, Vicky Ratnani and Nishant Choubey sharing their culinary expertise while there were mesemrising performances by bands such as Astitva, Indian Ocean, Euphoria and others. The Bollywood session with Yami Gautam focussed on changing role of women in Indian cinema.

On the other hand, the fashion-oriented discussion had FDCI president Sunil Sethi and designers JJ Valaya and Rina Dhaka talk about the evolution and future of designer menswear in India.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:12 IST