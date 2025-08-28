Fitness trainer reveals 4 unconventional training methods to burn fat, improve fitness: Climb stairs, carry backpack

When it comes to burning fat and staying fit, most people think of the usual gymbro suspects - running on a treadmill, lifting weights, or cycling. But most of us are so wrapped up in deadlines and daily responsibilities that we hardly get enough time to focus on fitness and work out. However, routine activities like climbing stairs or carrying a heavy backpack can double as unconventional workout methods, contributing to fitness and significantly helping to burn fat. Routine activities like climbing stairs can contribute to fat loss.(Pexel)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath suggests that mixing things up with unconventional training methods can not only accelerate fat loss but also make fitness more enjoyable and sustainable. In an Instagram video he posted on August 28, Ganpath reveals four unconventional training methods that target cardiovascular health, strength, mobility, and burning calories - all without relying on the same old gym routine. He also highlights that in order to consciously burn fats, eating better and eating less are non-negotiables.

Climbing stairs

Even a mundane, every day activity like climbing stairs can be leveraged for fitness and burning fat. Raj said, “Number one, climb stairs. I know you already know this,” begging the question, “but are you doing enough of it?” The fitness coach recommends setting aside 30-45 minutes once or twice every week and dedicating that to climbing stairs. It does not matter how many stairs you climb or how fast - simply going up and down consistently is enough to reap the benefits.

He explains why and how this helps, “Because it gets your heart rate up and helps you burn a bunch of calories. And it also strengthens your lower body.” However, if you are someone who suffers from weak knees and pain, the trainer suggests that you address those concerns first, since climbing stairs puts a lot of pressure on the knees.

Rucking

Raj explains, “It essentially means you take a bunch of weight, put it in a bag, wear it, and walk.” You can use a rucksack or even a regular backpack - fill it with weights or just stack it with books. What you use doesn’t matter, it’s the added resistance that counts. You can load the backpack with weights anywhere between 2 and 20 kilograms, and the fitness trainer recommends walking with it for 30-45 minutes to maximize benefits.

“Because you're carrying additional weight, this is much harder on your body. And so you end up burning a lot more calories and it also strengthens your core,” Raj adds. He highlights this as especially effective and extremely safe, but cautions that this is not an easy activity to perform.

Variable speed running

Variable speed running is a structured workout method where you alternate between different intensities of movement - such as walking, jogging, running, and sprinting - within a fixed time cycle. Raj recommends dedicating 30-45 minutes to this routine: begin with a 20-second walk, transition into a 15-second jog, pick up the pace to a 15-second run, and finish strong with a 15-second sprint. This routine will take you 1 minute.

The trainer elaborates that repeating this 30 to 45 times will help you burn a bunch of fat: “Repeat this 30 to 45 times, and you'll see that your heart rate goes up. You're able to work on your speed, and you also burn a whole bunch of calories.”

Dancing or playing a sport

Fun and engaging activities like dancing or sports are great for burning fat and improving fitness. According to Raj, “They will improve your strength, your speed, your endurance, your mobility, your flexibility.” However, the only requirement is consistency - you need to actively participate in dancing or sports regularly in order to see results. As long as you are consistent, ‘you will most definitely burn fat and improve your fitness’, he says.

