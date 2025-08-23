Woman who dropped 25 kg says weight loss is easy, shares her top 10 fitness secrets: ‘You don’t need to starve yourself’

Losing weight can be challenging, but incorporating strategic tips into your routine can make a significant difference. Weight loss coach Amaka, who 'dropped 25 kg in four months', keeps sharing insights into her fitness journey on Instagram. In an August 23 post on her page Shred With Amaka, she shared some effective weight loss tips. Also read | Woman lost 31 kg with 8 ‘weird daily habits’ that helped her stop overeating: No food after 7 pm to smaller plates By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can achieve weight loss without feeling deprived or restricted. (Freepik)

Amaka said, “Weight loss is easy; you just don't know these secrets.” According to her, incorporating these 10 tips into your daily routine can set you up for success and help you achieve your weight loss goals.

‘Walking melts fat easily’

1. “You don’t need to starve yourself. Just make sure you eat in a calorie deficit (Also use smaller plates instead),” she said.

2. Amaka added that make sure your meals are mostly high-protein, high-fibre meals as ‘they keep you full, control cravings, and burn more calories’.

3. She said, “Walking melts fat easily: target 8–10K steps a day, it can make a huge difference.”

4. According to her, “Sugar is the real enemy: cut down on sodas, juice, and pastries, and you’ll see results faster.”

5. Amaka shared, “Strength training is far better than endless cardio: lifting weights burns fat even while you’re resting.”

‘Just focus on being consistent’

6. She added, “Always prioritise sleep because poor sleep increases your stress level, gives you more cravings and slows your metabolism.”

7. The fitness coach also made a case for drinking water before and after meals. “This is key to staying satisfied with your meal portions and stopping overeating. This is a good hack to avoid going for an extra because you will be too full,” she said.

8. Amaka also said, “Don’t chase perfection. Please just focus on being consistent, because that will bring you true and lasting results.”

9. According to her, “The scale lies honestly... just focus on measurements, constantly take pictures and use that to determine your progress and also how your clothes fit.”

10. “Be patient and trust the process, show up each day, set daily and weekly goals and set a rule to achieve them at least 80 percent, as these add up to big results and be assured the results will show, and you will be glad you stayed consistent till the end,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.