Woman lost 31 kg with 8 ‘weird daily habits’ that helped her stop overeating: No food after 7 pm to smaller plates

Losing weight doesn't always have to mean giving up your favourite food or spending hours at the gym. Sometimes, the smallest lifestyle hacks can have the biggest impact. Fitness trainer Tarn Kaur shares in her August 22 Instagram post 5 weird habits she followed every day that led her to lose 31 kg and curb overeating. (Also read: Woman who went from 78 kg to 65 kg in 6 months shares her weight loss secrets: ‘Low-intensity walking burns calories’ ) Fitness trainer shares 5 hacks that helped her lose 31 kg.(Instagram/@weightlosswithtarn)

"I always thought I had no willpower but really it was my habits and mindset that I needed to focus on and change. Here are some things I did that helped me avoid overeating and listen to my body more," Tarun wrote in her caption.

So, what exactly worked for her? Let's break down the habits she swears by:

1. Choose a smaller plate

Tarun realised her portions were always huge, and since she grew up being told to finish her food, it made overeating a habit. Swapping a big dinner plate for a smaller one helped her feel fuller. "The mind gets tricked easily!" she says.

2. Take the pressure off

Instead of being restrictive, she reminded herself that she could always go back for more if she wanted. This mindset shift made mindful eating much easier.

3. No food after 7 pm

"Kitchen closed!" Tarun says. Setting a cut-off time stopped her from mindless late-night snacking.

4. Brush your teeth after dinner

A surprisingly effective trick. Once she brushed her teeth earlier in the evening, her body got the signal that eating for the day was done.

5. Start with water

Many times it wasn't hunger but thirst. By drinking enough water first, she avoided snacking unnecessarily.

6. Pause and ask why

Whenever a craving hit, she stopped to ask herself if she was truly hungry or just bored, tired, or stressed. This helped her tell the difference between emotional and physical hunger.

7. No guilt zone

Tarun stopped beating herself up over slip-ups. "If I overeat sometimes? Cool. I move on. One snack or meal doesn't define me, consistency does."

8. Bulk up with volume foods

Her favourite hack was adding high-volume, low-calorie, nutrient-rich foods to meals. This made her plate look bigger, kept her full for longer, and reduced snacking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.