Paris Olympics: Sprinting giant Jamaica shockingly fail to reach 4x100m relay final for first time in two decades

For the first time in two decades, Jamaica's 4x100-meter relay team failed to qualify for the Olympic final, a significant moment in the nation's history hailed for its sprinting dominance. Ackeem Blake, of Jamaica, reacts after qualifying in a men's 100 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics(AP)

The team, consisting of Ackeem Blake, Jelani Walker, Jehlani Gordon, and Kishane Thompson, finished with 38.45 seconds, just 0.06 seconds short of securing a spot in the final. The race was plagued by baton exchange errors, particularly in the handoffs from Walker to Gordon and then from Gordon to Thompson, which ultimately cost them the race.

As a result, Jamaica finished fourth in their heat, behind Canada, France, and China, who advanced to the finals alongside teams from the U.S., Great Britain, South Africa, Japan, and Italy.

This outcome is particularly shocking given Jamaica's rich history in the relay event. The country holds both the world and Olympic records set during the 2012 London Games.

The failure to advance to the finals shows the decline in Jamaica’s men’s relay team performance since Usain Bolt's retirement in 2017. Once unbeatable during Bolt's era, the team has struggled to replicate its former success, with only two World Championship bronze medals since his retirement.

Jamaica's disappointment in the men’s relay was multiplied by other setbacks at the Paris Olympics. Julien Alfred of St. Lucia upset Jamaica’s Tia Clayton in the women’s 100 meters, ending Jamaica's four-Olympic winning streak in the event. Additionally, Gabby Thomas of the U.S. claimed gold in the 200 meters, a race that Jamaica had dominated in recent Olympic cycles.

The absence of sprinting stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson further accentuated Jamaica's struggles due to injuries. For the first time since 1976, no Jamaican woman reached the podium in either the 100 or 200 meters, beckoning a potential shift in the international sprinting terrain.