Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘healthy sugar-free modak recipe’ for guilt-free Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and homes are filled with the aroma of traditional sweets, rangolis, and festive cheer. But for those mindful of their health, indulging in treats like modaks can sometimes bring a twinge of guilt. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with healthy sugar-free modaks recipe.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

To help you celebrate without compromise, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, shares in her August 26 Instagram post a healthy modak recipe, so you can enjoy the festival guilt-free and still stay on track with your wellness goals. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Cardiologist shares 10 tips to manage diabetes and blood pressure during festivities )

Healthy sugar-free modaks recipe

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's dilse enjoy celebrations with my sugar-free, nutrient-packed Modaks!," Yasmin wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recipe:

Ingredients:

Handful of cashews

Handful of almonds

Handful of walnuts

Handful of pistachios

Dates (6–8 pieces, adjust based on size; use more if small)

Soaked figs

Ghee (optional)

For seasoning:

Rose petals

Sesame seeds

Recipe:

1. Roast a handful of your favourite nuts for a few minutes. Take 5–8 dates and soaked fig rings (soak figs in water for 5 mins before grinding).

2. Grind the nuts into a smooth dough.

3. Brush ghee in a modak mould and add rose petals & sesame seeds at the base.

4. Fill with the nut mixture and set it in the mould.

5. Freeze for 10–15 minutes and voilà! Your healthy, sugar-free modaks are ready to offer to Ganpati Bappa.

Nutritional benefits

These sugar-free modaks are a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with nuts and dates, they provide healthy fats, protein, and natural sweetness, while figs add fibre and essential minerals. Lightly roasted and naturally sweetened, they’re a guilt-free festive treat that fuels your body while keeping the celebrations wholesome.