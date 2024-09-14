Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-minute full body workout to burn off modaks

Come Ganeshotsav, and we all don't hold back while indulging in delicious modaks and other sweet treats throughout the ten-day-long festival. The dessert binging session may put a damper on your diet and workout, but worry not because Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's trainer has a 5-minute workout plan for you to burn off all the calories. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

A quick 5-minute full body workout to burn off the modaks

Yasmin took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing intense exercises focusing on training her entire body. She captioned the clip, “It’s time to get back on track. Those delicious modaks were worth it, but now we’re ready to reset and refocus on our health and fitness goals. Let’s sweat out those extra festive calories together with my QUICK 5-MINUTE FULL BODY WORKOUT to burn off those modaks.”

The celebrity fitness expert's ‘post-Ganpati fat burn’ plan included a combination of workouts like “Dumbbell Squat+ Overhead Press, Dumbbell Pullover+Bridge, Dumbbell Lunge+Single Triceps Extension, Dumbbell Deadlift+Power Clean, and Single Leg Push-up+ Butt Blaster.” Yasmin instructed her followers to do 15 repetitions of each exercise and “repeat for 5 rounds”. You will only need you workout shoes, a yoga mat, and dumbbells to do the exercises.

What are full-body workouts?

Full-body workouts are compound movements targeting multiple muscle groups, such as squats, burpees, deadlifts, bench presses, and pull-ups. A full-body workout is the opposite of the "split workout" method in which training sessions are divided by muscle groups, and you focus on each muscle one at a time.

Full body workout benefits

Full-body workouts pack several benefits, including maximum calorie burn, muscle endurance, enhancing muscle recovery, promoting weight loss, and boosting flexibility and balance. The exercise routine also boosts cardiovascular fitness and mental health and improves sleeping patterns.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.