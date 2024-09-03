Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon's workout videos will help you train your full body at the gym today: Watch

Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon's latest workout videos are the perfect fitness inspiration if you are looking forward to a full-body exercise routine at the gym. Keep scrolling on to check out the exercises they did in the clips. Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon sweat it out at the gym. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's intense cardio routine

Yoga instructor Jahnavi Patwardhan shared a video featuring a day in Malaika Arora's workout routine. “Mondays with Malla (& me, trying to keep up),” she captioned the clip. It begins with Malaika and Jahnavi doing a variation of Burpees, squat & kick forward, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, squat and jump, and dumbbell exercises for shoulders and core.

Kriti Sanon trains her abs and glutes

Kriti's trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared her workout video on Instagram with the caption, “Glutes and Abs Day.” The post shows the actor doing weight training exercises. She did barbell squats with 20 kg weights, bodyweight squats, leg press with 20 kg weights on a Smith machine, a variation of hip thrust, weighted elevated lunges with a stepper, and resistance band leg curls.

What did Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon wear for the workout?

While Malaika wore a printed black sports bra and colourful training shorts, Kriti chose a light grey spaghetti strap sports bra and dark grey high-waisted tights for the workout routine. Malaika styled the workout look with a messy bun and bare face. As for Kriti, she styled her ensemble with white trainers, gloves, bracelets, a dainty chain, a bare face, and a ponytail.

Benefits of a full-body workout

You will get a full-body workout session by combining the exercises Malaika and Kriti did at the gym. Such exercises help burn calories and lose weight, boost workout productivity, build muscle endurance, decrease fatigue, and improve heart health. Additionally, full-body workouts engage all major muscle groups in a single session, ensuring balanced muscle development and flexibility.