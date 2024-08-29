Malaika Arora's 'Ab Fab' routine is the most brutal ab workout you will ever try. Check it out

Malaika Arora's fit body is a testament to her healthy lifestyle and her inspiring workout routine. The 48-year-old star often shares snippets from her workout to inspire her followers. In her latest video, she shared an exercise targeting the abs and called it ‘the hardest ab workout you will ever try’. Malaika Arora shared her 'Ab Fab' routine on Instagram. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's 'Ab Fab' routine

Malaika captioned the workout video, “AB fab…” and used hashtags like #malaikasmotivation, #absandcore, #fitnessfreak, and more. The video shows Malaika doing a variation of crunches, for which she held weights in both her hands.

Malaika did the workout by lying on the mat with her body titled sideways, one arm resting on the floor, the other raised above her head, and her legs raised parallel to the floor. Then, she moved her body by bringing her torso and arm forward and raising one leg to form a V. She did the exercise for a few repetitions and did it again on the other side.

Benefits of doing ab exercises

Doing ab exercises will not only tone your waistline but also serve many benefits for your body. It helps boost good posture, improve athletic performance, enhance flexibility, alleviate back pain, and build functional strength. Ab exercises also improve balance.

What did Malaika Arora wear for the workout routine?

Known for her stylish activewear closet, Malaika's collection is full of fashion-forward ensembles like playful printed tights and unconventional cut-out sports bras. This time, she chose an all-white look for the abs session. The 48-year-old wore a sports bra featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem. She styled it with matching booty shorts featuring a low waist and a snug fit. Lastly, a bare face and a messy top knot rounded off her workout look.