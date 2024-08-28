Malaika Arora's sultry look in pearl white catsuit has the internet swooning. Check out its price

Malaika Arora was among the many celebrities who attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The star chose many stylish looks for the multiple-day red carpet events, including a pearl white catsuit she wore to meet fans. Read on to know the price of the ensemble. Malaika Arora wears a pearl white catsuit to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora gives basics a sultry twist in a catsuit

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram to share pictures of Malaika from Melbourne with the caption, “@malaikaaroraofficial acing the monochrome style. Pairing the classic black Trench coat with basics.” The catsuit Malaika wore in the pictures is from Ronny Kobo and was sourced from Revolve. Meanwhile, the classic black long coat is from the clothing label Ura.

What is the price of Malaika Arora's pearl white catsuit?

Malaika's Ronny Kobo catsuit is available on Revolve. It is called the Abreen Catsuit in Pearl. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you approximately ₹36,605.

The price of Malaika Arora's catsuit. (revolve.com)

Decoding Malaika Arora's outfit

The pearl-white catsuit features a white rose embellishment on the neck, a halter neckline, a cut-out on the bodice, a plunging bare back design, a bodycon fit hugging her enviable frame, gathered details on the cups and waist, and skinny-fit legs.

Malaika layered the sultry ensemble with a classic black trench coat featuring notch lapel collars, calf-length hem, back slit, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an open front. She styled the catsuit with matching white stilettos and rectangle frame sunglasses. Lastly, bold red lips, darkened brows, and loose, silky straight hair rounded off the glam.

How did the internet react?

Netizens loved Malaika's pearl-white ensemble for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. One fan commented, “My most favourite woman in the world.” Another wrote, “Forever crush.” A few others posted fire and heart emojis to compliment Malaika.