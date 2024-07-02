Malaika Arora shares simple shoulder mobility exercise in viral gym video. Know why it's the perfect workout

Malaika Arora shared a simple shoulder mobility exercise in a new video on Instagram. The post shows the fitness enthusiast doing an easy exercise that helps relieve one of their shoulder and back pain. We also found benefits of doing shoulder mobility exercises to motivate you to add them to your workout regime. Keep scrolling to know more. (Also Read | Zayn Malik's desi transformation in Manish Malhotra sherwani for magazine cover photoshoot leaves fans breathless) Malaika Arora practises a simple shoulder mobility exercise in viral gym video. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora practises Shoulder Mobility Exercise

Malaika Arora loves to work out and document her progress in the gym with an Instagram series called 'Malaika's Monday Motivation'. She added the shoulder mobility exercise video to the Monday exercise series. The footage shows Malaika - with her back straight and chest out - standing with her back to the camera. She holds one end of a stick in her hands and lowers it to her back. Then, she holds another end of the stick with her other hand, ensuring her elbows are close to the body. She repeated the process by interchanging the position of her hands. The movements helped her stretch her hands and her front.

"If you do this every day for 2 minutes, your shoulder pain and upper back pain will disappear," the text on the video reads.

Shoulder Mobility Exercise Benefits:

Shoulder mobility exercises help with pain-free movement and daily functioning, improving athletic performance and promoting lifelong physical well-being. Targeted moves can improve your range of motion and flexibility, lessen pain and tension, and help prevent injury.

Decoding Malaika Arora's workout look

Malaika's activewear closet is full of fashion-forward ensembles that range from playful printed tights to unconventional cut-out sports bras and cycling shorts. While practising the mobility exercise, she wore a simple workout look. The star wore a black sports bra featuring a scoop neckline, a back cut-out, and a fitted silhouette. She styled it with grey high-waisted tights, a no-makeup look, and a messy ponytail.