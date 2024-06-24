Alia Bhatt lifts 40 kgs as she does hip thrusts at gym in viral video. Here's why it's the perfect workout

Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself working out at the gym with her trainer, Sohrab Khushrushahi, on Instagram stories. The clip shows the actor doing weighted hip thrusts as her coach monitors her progress. She captioned the post, "On Sundays we do legs." Keep scrolling to know all about the workout Alia practised at the gym and why you should add it to your routine. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's clean girl makeup for book launch event is the star of her summer-ready floral look. See pics) Alia Bhatt lifts 40 kgs as she does hip thrusts at gym in viral video. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt does hip thrusts with 40kgs weight

Alia Bhatt trained her legs during the weekend. The actor did the weighted hip thrusts exercise, which targets the gluteus maximus (the biggest muscle in your body), hamstrings, quadriceps, and adductors. Alia did the exercise by balancing her back on a bench, placing a barbell with 20 kg weight on each side across her hips, and performing thrusts by squeezing the glutes and pressing the barbell straight up. She did four repetitions of the exercise in the clip.

Weighted Hip Thrusts benefits: Why you should do the exercise

Weighted hip thrusts strengthen the glutes, improve hip mobility, and boost lower body performance. One can improve their posture and hamstring mobility, increase athletic performance, and lower back pain issues with this exercise. Additionally, hip thrusts are a compound exercise that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to greater overall muscle development and strength.

What Alia wore to the gym?

Alia is known for her impeccable and minimal style sense, which is also reflected in her gym wardrobe. For the Sunday workout routine, Alia chose an all-black look. She wore a cropped black tank top and matching cycling shorts. A bare face and hair tied in a top knot completed the gym look.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Jigra. Earlier this year in January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a surprising announcement about his next project titled Love and War, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. She also has a Yash Raj Film action franchise in the pipeline.