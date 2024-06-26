Kriti Sanon practises Nordic curls in new video; here's why it is the perfect midweek workout

Kriti Sanon shared a video of herself training at the gym on Instagram. "The Nordic Way #workout #nordiccurls," Kriti captioned the clip. It shows the actor practising the Nordic curls, which are known to target the hamstrings and strengthen your core muscles. She did two repetitions of the exercise in the video. Check out her exercise clip for some midweek motivation and learn why you should add the routine to your workout. (Also Read | Ananya Panday nails the formula for power dressing in blazer and cycling shorts. Pics) Kriti Sanon practises Nordic curls in a new workout video. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon practises Nordic curls at the gym

Kriti Sanon did the Nordic curls exercise by kneeling on a gym bench and securing her ankles behind her. Keeping her core engaged and back straight, the actor lowered her chest toward the floor while holding her legs in position. Then, as she reached the floor, she balanced her body on her arms with her palms flat on the surface. The Nordic curls exercise is one of the most challenging hamstring curl variations to nail. However, if one gets it right, it will reap many benefits for your body.

Nordic curl benefits

Nordic curls target and strengthen the posterior chain muscles, including your lower back, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. While doing this exercise, since your core muscles engage, you can practise it to stabilise and control them. The workout also targets the hip flexors. Additionally, Nordic curls are an excellent exercise for athletes as they improve speed, agility, and power.

Decoding Kriti Sanon's workout look

Kriti chose a simple look for the workout routine. The actor wore a grey sports bra and dark brown yoga tights to hit the gym. While the cropped blouse has a fitted silhouette and a racerback design, the pants have a high-rise waist and a skinny fit. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with white chunky sneakers.