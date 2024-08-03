Khushi Kapoor lifts 200 kgs while doing hip thrusts at gym in viral video. Why you should add it in your workout

Khushi Kapoor shared a workout video on Instagram recently. It shows The Archies actor lifting 200 kg weight while doing hip thrusts exercise. Keep scrolling to check out Khushi's video and steal some workout inspiration. (Also Read | Simone Biles' 'GOAT' necklace for Paris Olympics gold win features 546 diamonds! Details inside) Khushi Kapoor shared a video of her doing hip thrusts while lifting 200 kgs. (Instagram )

Khushi Kapoor lifts 200 kgs while doing hip thrusts at the gym

Khushi Kapoor shared a photo dump featuring cute moments with her pet dogs, lift and mirror selfies, and a few images captured while she was travelling aboard a flight. The workout clip of her doing weight training at the gym was also a part of the post. It shows the actor doing hip thrusts as her gym trainer guides her. She did seven repetitions of the exercise with 200 kg weights. "Movies, doggies and 200kgs (tongue out emoji)," Khushi captioned the post.

See the third clip in the post:

What are hip thrusts; how to do them?

Hip thrusts are a form of glute exercise designed to extend the hip or pull the leg behind the body. It is performed using a hip thrust machine, with the body lifted off the floor and a barbell balanced across the hip.

In the most widely used technique, also practised by Khushi in the clip, one has to balance themselves on a hip thrust machine while holding a barbell on their hips. Once in position, squeeze the glutes, keep the core tight, and press the bar straight up until the hips align with the shoulders and knees. Then, slowly lower the bar until the hips are just a few inches off the floor.

Hip thrust and weight training benefits

Hip thrusts strengthen the muscles in the hip, buttocks, and quadriceps. The exercise also builds stronger glutes, boosts balance, and helps stabilise the pelvis, lower back, and knees. Meanwhile, weight training increases muscle strength and cardiovascular health, improves bone density, reduces body fat, stabilises joints, and improves sleep quality.

About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's youngest daughter. Janhvi Kapoor is her eldest sister. Khushi debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.