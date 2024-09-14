Air pollution causes male infertility, while noise pollution is responsible for female infertility: Study finds

The age-old adage, "We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children," always cautions against the reckless human tendency to pollute nature, putting future generations at risk. But what if there’s no future generation to return the ‘borrowed Earth’ to? A new study, published in the international research journal BMJ, explained how environmental pollution is causing infertility in both men and women. Two types of pollution have emerged as significant risk factors for fertility - Air pollution leads to an increased likelihood of infertility in men and noise pollution is connected to a greater infertility risk in women. Environmental pollution poses a risk to reproductive health. (Shutterstock)

Air pollution and male infertility

Prolonged exposure to toxic air harms male reproductive health. (Shutterstock)

The researchers delved into the implications of air pollution and its association with male infertility. There is a strong correlation between exposure to fine airborne particulate matter (PM2.5) and male infertility. As per the study findings, 30 to 45 old men exposed to PM2.5 levels that were 2.9 micrograms per cubic meter higher than average over five years experienced a 24 per cent increase in infertility risk. It is detrimental to the male reproductive health, sperm production, and quality. Long-term exposure to poor air quality further worsens the condition.

Noise pollution and female infertility

Noise pollution is a major risk factor for infertility in women at large. Women exposed to road traffic noise levels 10.2 decibels above the average for five years faced a 14% increased risk of infertility. This is prevalent among women older than 35 years, while women between 30 and 35 are not affected as much. It suggested an age-related sensitivity to the blaring traffic noise that can interfere with female reproductive health. Even men, aged 37 to 45 are slightly susceptible to noise pollution, however, the harmful effects are more pronounced in women.

