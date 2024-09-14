The monsoon season in India is a time of lush greenery, refreshing showers and a vibrant atmosphere however, it can also present challenges for maintaining your beauty routine where high humidity, frequent showers and increased pollution can wreak havoc on your hair, skin and makeup. Fear not as we got Shikha Rastogi aka thatsheengirl - beauty, cosmetic and personal care expert - who suggested the right tips and products in an interview with HT Lifestyle, which can help you stay looking fresh and fabulous throughout the rainy season - Monsoon beauty hacks you can’t miss: Haircare in humidity to rain-proof makeup and natural skincare products (Image by Freepik)

Haircare: Beat the Frizz

Protect from Moisture Damage: Excess moisture can lead to frizz and damage. Use a leave-in conditioner or serum to seal the cuticle and protect your hair from humidity. Recommended products: Aloe vera leave-in conditioner, amla hair oil, or a silicone-free serum.

Excess moisture can lead to frizz and damage. Use a leave-in conditioner or serum to seal the cuticle and protect your hair from humidity. Aloe vera leave-in conditioner, amla hair oil, or a silicone-free serum. Opt for Lightweight Products: Avoid heavy hair products that can weigh down your hair and make it look greasy. Opt for lightweight shampoos, conditioners, and styling products. Recommended products: Herbal shampoos, Ayurvedic hair oils, or lightweight mousse.

Avoid heavy hair products that can weigh down your hair and make it look greasy. Opt for lightweight shampoos, conditioners, and styling products. Herbal shampoos, Ayurvedic hair oils, or lightweight mousse. Consider a Deep Conditioning Treatment: Give your hair some extra TLC with a deep conditioning treatment once a week. This will help nourish and hydrate your locks. Recommended products: Coconut oil deep conditioning mask, shikakai powder, or a protein-rich conditioner.

Give your hair some extra TLC with a deep conditioning treatment once a week. This will help nourish and hydrate your locks. Coconut oil deep conditioning mask, shikakai powder, or a protein-rich conditioner. Air-Dry When Possible: Heat styling can further damage your hair, especially during the monsoon season. Whenever possible, let your hair air-dry to minimise heat exposure.

Heat styling can further damage your hair, especially during the monsoon season. Whenever possible, let your hair air-dry to minimise heat exposure. Style Wisely: Opt for hairstyles that keep your hair off your face and neck to prevent frizz and sweat. Braids, buns and ponytails are great options.

Makeup: Stay Put

Waterproof Essentials: Invest in waterproof makeup products, especially mascara, eyeliner, and foundation. These will ensure your makeup stays in place, even in the face of rain and humidity. Recommended products: Waterproof mascara, gel eyeliner and matte foundation.

Invest in waterproof makeup products, especially mascara, eyeliner, and foundation. These will ensure your makeup stays in place, even in the face of rain and humidity. Waterproof mascara, gel eyeliner and matte foundation. Primer is Key: A good primer creates a smooth base for your makeup and helps it adhere better to your skin. This is especially important during the monsoon season. Recommended products: Silicone-based primer or a hydrating primer.

A good primer creates a smooth base for your makeup and helps it adhere better to your skin. This is especially important during the monsoon season. Silicone-based primer or a hydrating primer. Set Your Makeup: Use a setting spray to lock in your makeup and prevent smudging or fading. Recommended products: Setting spray with aloe vera or rosewater.

Use a setting spray to lock in your makeup and prevent smudging or fading. Setting spray with aloe vera or rosewater. Keep It Lightweight: Opt for a lighter, more natural-looking makeup look. Heavy makeup can look cakey and greasy in humid weather.

Opt for a lighter, more natural-looking makeup look. Heavy makeup can look cakey and greasy in humid weather. Focus on the Eyes: Since your face is more likely to sweat during the monsoon, focus on your eyes and lips. A bold eye look can be the star of your makeup.

Skincare: Stay Hydrated

Gentle Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and sweat without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Recommended products: Ayurvedic face wash, neem-based cleanser, or a gentle foaming cleanser.

Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and sweat without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Ayurvedic face wash, neem-based cleanser, or a gentle foaming cleanser. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using a moisturiser that suits your skin type. Recommended products: Aloe vera gel, hyaluronic acid serum, or a lightweight moisturizer.

Keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using a moisturiser that suits your skin type. Aloe vera gel, hyaluronic acid serum, or a lightweight moisturizer. Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Recommended products: Urad dal scrub, coffee scrub, or a gentle exfoliating scrub.

Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Urad dal scrub, coffee scrub, or a gentle exfoliating scrub. Sun Protection: Don't forget to apply sunscreen, even on cloudy days. UV rays can still penetrate the clouds and damage your skin. Recommended products: Sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Don't forget to apply sunscreen, even on cloudy days. UV rays can still penetrate the clouds and damage your skin. Sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Avoid Touching Your Face: Try to avoid touching your face throughout the day to prevent the transfer of bacteria and oils.

By following these tips and using recommended products, you can maintain your beauty routine and look your best during the rainy season. Remember, a little extra care and attention can go a long way in keeping your hair, skin and makeup looking fabulous.