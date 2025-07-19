8 protein powders for weight gain: Best picks for muscle mass and strength building

Protein contributes to building bones, skin, and muscle. Our body needs protein to produce enzymes, hormones, and other chemicals. Eating protein-rich foods and taking supplements can help you feel fuller for longer. When you are trying to gain weight, build muscle mass, and recover faster after workouts to stay healthy, it may not always be easy to meet your daily protein needs through only foods, especially if you have a busy lifestyle. Protein powders are dietary supplements often made up from soy, milk, or peas, which help to increase protein intake and support your body's needs in a simple scoop. Without spending too many hours in the kitchen, protein powders make it easier for you to fuel your fitness goals - from muscle growth to improving recovery. We have curated some of the top-rated protein powders for weight gain. Check out these best picks! Use the best protein powders to enhance your fitness goals (Freepik)

Top 8 protein powders

Fuel your body with the right protein powders for stronger muscles, weight gain, faster recovery, and everyday energy.

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Concentrate Protein delivers 27g of protein, 12.7g EAA, and 6g of naturally occurring BCAAs per serving, which promotes muscle building and faster post-workout recovery. The protein is extracted directly from milk and not a by-product of cheese. Processed at low temperatures without the use of acids or bleach, ensuring a cleaner protein with essential nutrients. It has a clinically proven probiotic that supports better nutrient absorption, improves gut microbiome, and boosts the body’s natural defenses. This protein powder is enriched with natural digestive enzymes, including Bromelain from Pineapple stems and Papain from papaya, making it easy to digest without any bloating.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Unflavoured RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout SPECIAL FEATURE - Vegetarian product Click Here to Buy Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Unflavoured | 27g Protein, 6g BCAA | 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes | Fast Absorbing, No Bloating, Easy to Digest | Faster Muscle Recovery

Customers' reactions: Customers found this protein effective and of good quality. They appreciated that it is easy to digest. Some complaints about the mixability.

Maxvida High Protein contains 5 Certi5 signature nutrients. This protein powder contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and helps prevent age-related muscle loss. It is made up of HMB, which supports in preservation of muscle mass. This high protein contains calcium, natural vitamin K2-7, and vitamin D3, which support normal bone maintenance and prevent bone loss.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Vanilla SPECIAL FEATURE - Contain 5 Certi5 signature nutrients RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy Maxvida High Protein to help build Muscle mass and strength in Adults & Elderly (500g, Vanilla Flavored)-Pack of 2

Customers' reactions: Customers found this product useful and good for protein-deficient individuals.

This protein supports your weight-gain journey with a balanced nutrition of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. It is packed with 13 essential and bio-fortified vitamins, 12 minerals, and 16 botanical herbs. With each serving of 30 g, you can get 20 g of protein, 8 g of fat, 66.8 carbs, along with nutritious enrichment from 16 herbs. It has been formulated with a premium blend of soya protein isolate and whey protein concentrate. It aids in healthy weight gain, muscle recovery, and boosts muscle mass. Ideal for athletes, men, and women.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Chocolate SPECIAL FEATURE - Dual protein blend of soy isolate and whey protein RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy Nutrela Weight Gainer Powder - 500 gram, Chocolate Flavour with Free Shaker Bottle | 20g Protein, 66.8 Carbs, 13 Vitamins & 12 Minerals with Khandsari Sugar | Ideal for Athlete, Men, Women & Kids above 10 Year

Customers' reactions: Customers praised its natural and effective results. They also appreciated its good quality, taste, and smell. However, the product received mixed reviews on digestion.

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer offers 22.5 g of protein derived from quality sources per 100 grams of serving when consumed with milk. It contains a blend of fast and slow-acting protein that helps in faster muscle recovery and increases the availability of amino acids for longer times. It is crafted for fitness enthusiasts who want to gain muscle mass and a good physique with a high-calorie formula that can help to increase calorie requirements. It comes in different flavors like chocolate, cookies and cream, chocolate mint, and more.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Chocolate bliss SPECIAL FEATURE - High-calorie formula RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate Bliss,1 Kg / 2.2Lbs,10 Servings)|Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer,1 Count

Customers' reactions: Users praised this for being effective, beginner-friendly and for good value for money. The feedback is mixed on taste.

This protein powder has a light formulation that can be super easy on your gut. It is 100% clean. This whey protein powder contains 24 g of protein, 6.4 g of BCAA, and 12.2 g of EAA, making it perfect for muscle recovery and daily nutrition. Its transparency and quality are blended in-house at an ISO, HACCP, GMP, and US FDA-certified facility. This protein contains ingredients such as coffee, dates, and monk fruit. It does not contain any artificial sweeteners, added flavors, gums, or preservatives.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Cold coffee SPECIAL FEATURE - Clinically tested RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Cold Coffee 2 kg (4.4 lbs) | 24g Protein/Scoop | 6.6g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean, Light & Easy to Digest | Vegetarian

Customers' reactions: Users found this powder to be of excellent quality, extremely light on the stomach, and to fulfill daily protein requirements. They also appreciated its mixability and ease of digestion. However, the taste, texture and price tag have mixed feedback.

Bolt Mass Gainer Powder contains 1g of creatine monohydrate to help you increase strength and regeneration. It is crafted for fitness enthusiasts who strive to gain muscle mass and a good physique with a high-calorie formula that can help you increase calorie requirements. You can mix 1 serving with 250 ml of water or skim milk in a blender to consume once daily. It is clean and simple, and delivers more calories than other mass gainers. It is packed with 16 vitamins and minerals that can help boost immunity.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Vanilla SPECIAL FEATURE - High calorie formula RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy Bolt Mass Gainer Powder|Weight Gainer|Supercharge With Phycocyanin|25G Protein, 75G Carbs & 412 Calories Per Servings|For Muscle & Weight Gain Objectives|2Lb/907G|Madagascar Vanilla

Customers' reactions: Users found this mass gainer powder useful for weight gain, taste, mixability, and effective in bulking.

The plant protein includes 25 g of protein from pea, brown rice, and mung bean per serving. This protein contains various amino acids, which are essential to muscle growth. It is packed with Vitamin D, which helps in growth and muscle maintenance. Vitamin B12 helps to improve muscle growth and coordination. It has an advanced recovery formula, MD-Zen Pro, which provides better recovery from muscle damage and pain. It is available in two flavours: chocolate and mango. It contains no artificial colours, added sugar, or sweeteners.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Chocolate SPECIAL FEATURE - Advanced recovery formula RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein (Chocolate) | 25g Protein,5.5 BCAA| Pea Isolate| Plant based Protein Powder for Women & Men | Essential Amino Acids| Protein supplement, Clean, Sugar free, 500g

Customers' reactions: Customers praised its easy-to-digest quality and ease of use.

The protein powder is rich in carbohydrates and proteins, which help to build lean muscle, a healthy weight, and a proper diet. It is formulated with the power of Ayurveda, which can be easy to absorb 24 g of protein with each serving. These help to increase stamina, boost overall health, and elevate the health gain journey. The powder is 100% vegetarian, which is durable and safe to use for those who want to achieve a healthy and good physique. It is chemical-free and contains no artificial protein or steroids.

Specifications FLAVOUR - Unflavoured SPECIAL FEATURE - Chemical free RECOMMENDED USE - Post-workout Click Here to Buy Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder for Men & Women - Increase Stamina, Muscle Mass Bulk & Overall Wellness |Health Gain | High Calories - 100gm Pack 1, 1 count, 33 servings

Customers' reactions: Users praised its natural, herbal ingredients. The product receives good feedback for its taste, value for money, and suitability. Some customers say it delivers fast results.

Top features of the best protein powders for weight gain:

Product Name Protein per Serving Flavour(s) Diet Type Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Concentrate 27g Unflavoured Vegetarian Maxvida High Protein Not specified (for muscle mass) Vanilla Vegetarian Nutrela Weight Gainer Powder 20g per 30g serving Chocolate Vegetarian MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL 22.5g per 100g (with milk) Chocolate Bliss, Cookies & Cream, Mint Vegetarian The Whole Truth Whey Protein 24g Cold Coffee Vegetarian Bolt Mass Gainer Powder Not specified clearly Vanilla Vegetarian OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein 25g Chocolate, Mango Vegan/Plant-Based Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer 24g Unflavoured Vegetarian/Ayurvedic

What are the benefits of protein powders?

1. Helps build muscle mass: Protein helps build the blocks of muscles. Weight gainers rich in protein support muscle synthesis and repair post-workout.

2. Increases caloric intake: Many protein powders are high in calories, helping people struggling to eat enough through whole foods alone.

3. Supports recovery after workouts: Protein powders with BCAAs and EAAs reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery after strength training.

4. Provides convenient nutrition: A quick shake can deliver a concentrated dose of protein, carbs, fats, and essential nutrients, which is ideal for busy schedules.

5. Improves metabolism and energy: Adequate protein can maintain lean body mass, which helps support a healthy metabolism.

6. Enhances nutrient absorption: Some protein powders are enriched with digestive enzymes and probiotics for better nutrient absorption and gut health.

What factors must you consider before choosing the best protein powder for weight gain?

Always look for powders that offer at least 20 g of protein per serving, ideally from quality sources including whey, plant-based protein, and more. If your goal is weight gain, then opt for high-calorie mass gainers that also include healthy fats and complex carbs. Make sure to choose clean-label products with no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or fillers. Prefer blends with real food ingredients and natural flavours. Select those powders with digestive enzymes or probiotics to avoid bloating or discomfort. Always choose protein powders according to your dietary preference. Check if the product is clinically tested or certified to ensure the quality. You can also look for customer reviews regarding taste, texture, and mixability.

FAQs:Protein powders Can protein powders alone help in weight gain? Not entirely. Protein powders support weight gain when combined with a high-calorie diet and resistance training. They are a supplement, not a replacement for balanced meals.

Is it safe to take protein powder daily? Yes, most quality protein powders are safe for daily use when taken in recommended amounts. Always check with your doctor if you have a medical condition.

How many times a day should I take protein powder for weight gain? 1–2 scoops per day is typically enough. You can take it post-workout and/or between meals, depending on your calorie goals.

Can protein powder cause side effects? In some cases, yes. Bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort can happen, especially if the powder contains low-quality ingredients or you have lactose intolerance.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.